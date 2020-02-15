Tavern team includes Carthage prof in the kitchen

Benjamin DeSmidt, co-owner with Angie Cook of Union Park Tavern, is an associate professor of classical Greek and Latin literature at Carthage College.

And he runs the tavern’s kitchen.

In those roles he goes from Plato to plating, from Homer to ham and from Cicero to slaw.

“He’s a great cook,” said Cook, who says she can’t, well, cook.

“Nothing like he can,” she said.

The couple, who are romantic as well as business partners, have been together for 11 years. They met at tgs when Cook worked there.

“Ben’s kind of the back of the house here,” Cook said. “He organizes everything in the kitchen and he and the kitchen staff make it.”

A Madison native, DeSmidt has long been an enthusiast of the culinary arts.

“It’s one of his passions,” Cook said.

The locale features a barroom and dining room, and patrons can dine in both — as well as in the tavern’s beer garden in warm weather.

A full menu featuring fare such as broasted chicken is available Saturdays and Sundays, and brunch is also offered on Sundays.