Tavern team includes Carthage prof in the kitchen

Benjamin DeSmidt, co-owner with Angie Cook of Union Park Tavern, is an associate professor of classical Greek and Latin literature at Carthage College.
And he runs the tavern’s kitchen.
In those roles he goes from Plato to plating, from Homer to ham and from Cicero to slaw.
“He’s a great cook,” said Cook, who says she can’t, well, cook.
“Nothing like he can,” she said.
The couple, who are romantic as well as business partners, have been together for 11 years. They met at tgs when Cook worked there.
“Ben’s kind of the back of the house here,” Cook said. “He organizes everything in the kitchen and he and the kitchen staff make it.”
A Madison native, DeSmidt has long been an enthusiast of the culinary arts.
“It’s one of his passions,” Cook said.
The locale features a barroom and dining room, and patrons can dine in both — as well as in the tavern’s beer garden in warm weather.
A full menu featuring fare such as broasted chicken is available Saturdays and Sundays, and brunch is also offered on Sundays.
On Fridays, the establishment hosts its popular fish fry.
“But we always have homemade soups, chili and sandwiches,” Cook said.
Do DeSmidt’s Carthage College colleagues comment on the contrast between his callings?
“They can’t believe it,” he said. “What really interests them is the idea of actually having to keep an inventory list or a budget on this scale. But they enjoy it. They come in for dinner, and we’ve had a few Carthage events here.”
Some people might think that DeSmidt, who holds a PhD from Columbia University in New York City, and Cook, a Kenosha-born bar gal, make an improbable couple.
Not so.
They share many of the same personality traits, such as sociability and attention to detail, they say.
“And what I can’t do, he does,” Cook said. “So we’re a great team.
“We complement each other.”