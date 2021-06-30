Taverns join forces to help Trevor Albrecht Memorial Fund

A music festival and benefit held June 19 helped raise funds in memory of Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, a 15-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department who was killed in January in a snowmobile accident.
The event was held at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., both in Kenosha. A free shuttle to bus attendees between the two locations was provided by AES Limousine Service.
Coins owner Tim Gascoigne said the Tavern League of Wisconsin plans to donate a matching fund total of $1,500, in addition to monies raised during the event.
The memorial fund was established by friends and family of Albrecht, 41, who was survived by his wife and two children, ages 7 and 4. Albrecht, a member of the department since 2006, was the sergeant in charge of the special investigations unit.
Albrecht also served as a captain in the Army National Guard, and was deployed for a tour in Iraq, from 2001-2010.
Kyrstal Wilson stocks the prizes at the midway next to Southport Marina during the 2018 Celebrate America event. The Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides, will be open July 3-5 in the Southport Marina parking lot.
Missi Roland, of Lake Geneva, competes in the Pier Pups Dock Diving Contest with her border collie Syphon in 2017. The dog diving contest is back this year as part of the "Celebrate America" events at Kenosha's lakefront.
Fred Lukasik, of Mukwonago, competes in the 2017 Pier Pups Dock Diving Contest with his golden retriever Jax. This year’s contest, part of Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” festival, is July 4 and 5 in a pool just west of the Civil War Museum on Second Avenue.
