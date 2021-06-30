Taverns join forces to help Trevor Albrecht Memorial Fund

A music festival and benefit held June 19 helped raise funds in memory of Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, a 15-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department who was killed in January in a snowmobile accident.

The event was held at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Duke's Country Saloon, 2324 18th St., both in Kenosha. A free shuttle to bus attendees between the two locations was provided by AES Limousine Service.

Coins owner Tim Gascoigne said the Tavern League of Wisconsin plans to donate a matching fund total of $1,500, in addition to monies raised during the event.

The memorial fund was established by friends and family of Albrecht, 41, who was survived by his wife and two children, ages 7 and 4. Albrecht, a member of the department since 2006, was the sergeant in charge of the special investigations unit.

Albrecht also served as a captain in the Army National Guard, and was deployed for a tour in Iraq, from 2001-2010.

