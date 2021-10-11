Tax aide program volunteers sought

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

Tax-Aide offers free tax filing help to those who need it most, especially those 50 and older who can’t afford a tax preparation service.

In 2018, Racine and Kenosha counties had 50 Tax-Aide volunteers who helped more than 2,700 people file their federal and state tax returns.

The program is seeking volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Some prior tax preparation experience as well as computer literacy is helpful. Volunteers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, go online to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or contact Mary Johns, AARP Tax Aide Program Wisconsin coordinator, at maryjohns29@gmail.com, or call 262-456-1015.

