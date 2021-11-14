Tax law changes for landlords to be discussed at Kenosha Landlords membership meeting

The Kenosha Landlords membership meeting Wednesday will feature speaker CPA Christopher Infusino. Licensed in the State of Wisconsin since 1998, Infusino specializes in tax preparation and small business accounting. He will be presenting the tax laws changes for filing 2021returns.

Current tax laws are so complicated that filing a return can be confusing. According to a study released by the U.S. Government's General Accounting Office, most taxpayers believe they benefited from using a professional tax preparer that is up to date on changing tax laws.

The group suggests that if landlords haven't started already, it's time to begin thinking about 2021 tax returns. Attendees are urged to bring their questions to the meeting for Infusino to answer.

Open to all landlords, this meeting is offered both in-person and via Zoom. In-person meeting begins with appetizers and networking at 6:30 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave. There is a $20 fee for non-members.

To attend via Zoom, You must register in advance:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0