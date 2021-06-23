 Skip to main content
Taxes and spending transparency bill heading to governor; State Rep. Kerkman authored bill
LEGISLATIVE NEWS

Taxes and spending transparency bill heading to governor; State Rep. Kerkman authored bill

MADISON — A bill requiring increased transparency for Wisconsin taxpayers passed the state Assembly unanimously Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval before becoming law.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, authored the legislation, which requires the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to publish readily understandable graphic data — also known as a dashboard — on the department website reporting the amount and source of general purpose revenue taxes collected and how those taxes are spent. General purpose revenue (GPR) includes individual income taxes, sales tax, and corporate income/franchise taxes.

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Committee on Economic and Workforce Development held a public hearing and executive session Tuesday on a bill that would eliminate the personal property tax. The Joint Finance Committee last Thursday included more than $200 million to backfill revenue municipalities would lose over no longer being able to collect the tax that applies to business equipment. But JFC didn't include the actual repeal in its budget, necessitating separate legislation. Senate Bill 189 was first introduced in March. Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) introduced a substitute amendment Monday. In this segment, Sen. Stroebel explains the bill and Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) expresses his support it but hopes the state can keep its commitment to keeping municipalities whole.

“I’m excited to continue Wisconsin’s proud tradition of open government,” said Kerkman, who represents the 61st Assembly District that includes most of Kenosha County outside the City of Kenosha, Wheatland and the eastern part of Somers. “The GPR dashboard makes general purpose tax collections and spending immediately accessible and readily understandable to taxpayers.”

Most taxpayers don’t have easy access to this type of reporting about state taxes and spending and would have to piece together information from multiple sources to get a full picture, Kerkman said. The general purpose revenue dashboard, Kerkman said, will be a welcome addition to the other interactive data visualizations the Department of Revenue already publishes.

The Local Government Dashboard, which provides information about local taxes and expenditures, gives overviews by county, and allows taxpayers to make statewide comparisons is an example of what the GPR dashboard could look like.

Kerkman said that she was looking forward to Gov. Tony Evers signing Senate Bill 71 and encouraged him to do so “without delay.”

