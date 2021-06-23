Taxes and spending transparency bill heading to governor; State Rep. Kerkman authored bill

MADISON — A bill requiring increased transparency for Wisconsin taxpayers passed the state Assembly unanimously Tuesday, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers for final approval before becoming law.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, authored the legislation, which requires the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to publish readily understandable graphic data — also known as a dashboard — on the department website reporting the amount and source of general purpose revenue taxes collected and how those taxes are spent. General purpose revenue (GPR) includes individual income taxes, sales tax, and corporate income/franchise taxes.

“I’m excited to continue Wisconsin’s proud tradition of open government,” said Kerkman, who represents the 61st Assembly District that includes most of Kenosha County outside the City of Kenosha, Wheatland and the eastern part of Somers. “The GPR dashboard makes general purpose tax collections and spending immediately accessible and readily understandable to taxpayers.”