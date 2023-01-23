 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TWIN LAKES

TDS begins first fiber internet project in Kenosha County

TWIN LAKES – TDS Telecommunications LLC has begun construction on a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in Twin Lakes, marking the Madison-based company’s first fiber expansion project in Kenosha County.

When completed, residents and businesses will have access to what’s known as the “gold standard of residential internet connections” as well as a new choice for TV providers.

The TDS network will provide approximately 3,800 addresses with speeds up to 8 gigabytes – some of the fastest internet speeds available in the nation and a welcome addition to Twin Lakes.

The speed, the company said, means subscribers can download and upload files – regardless of size – nearly instantaneously, making it well suited for commercial customers as well as households with large, shared internet needs.

“High-speed internet is critical to a community’s infrastructure and quality of life. We are excited to bring our fiber internet network to Twin Lakes and better connect residents, businesses, schools, public safety agencies and many others,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.

TDS’ TV product, TDS TV+, will also offer local and national networks, integration with popular streaming services, the ability to start shows over and cloud DVR. Phone packages and service bundles will also be available.

The network will become available neighborhood by neighborhood as construction is completed.

Residents will be notified in several ways before construction starts in their neighborhood, including signage and by postcard, letter and door hanger. Contractors will work to minimize disruptions to neighborhoods and restore any areas impacted by the burying of fiber-optic cable.

Residents can find more information at TDSFiber.com and may also sign up for updates.

