TDS begins first fiber internet project in Kenosha County

TWIN LAKES – TDS Telecommunications LLC has begun construction on a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in Twin Lakes, marking the Madison-based company’s first fiber expansion project in Kenosha County.
When completed, residents and businesses will have access to what’s known as the “gold standard of residential internet connections” as well as a new choice for TV providers.
The TDS network will provide approximately 3,800 addresses with speeds up to 8 gigabytes – some of the fastest internet speeds available in the nation and a welcome addition to Twin Lakes.
The speed, the company said, means subscribers can download and upload files – regardless of size – nearly instantaneously, making it well suited for commercial customers as well as households with large, shared internet needs.
“High-speed internet is critical to a community’s infrastructure and quality of life. We are excited to bring our fiber internet network to Twin Lakes and better connect residents, businesses, schools, public safety agencies and many others,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.
TDS’ TV product, TDS TV+, will also offer local and national networks, integration with popular streaming services, the ability to start shows over and cloud DVR. Phone packages and service bundles will also be available.
The network will become available neighborhood by neighborhood as construction is completed.
Residents will be notified in several ways before construction starts in their neighborhood, including signage and by postcard, letter and door hanger. Contractors will work to minimize disruptions to neighborhoods and restore any areas impacted by the burying of fiber-optic cable.
Residents can find more information at
TDSFiber.com and may also sign up for updates.
U.S. states with the fastest internet
Intro
Photo Credit: Jelena Zelen / Shutterstock
The COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus an indisputable fact about the U.S. today: access to quality internet service is key to full participation in society and the economy. As workplaces and schools moved online and households increasingly relied on internet-enabled services like ecommerce and streaming platforms, those with good internet service were better able to manage the transition than those without.
But inequitable access to high-speed internet has been an issue for much longer than the last two years. Policymakers and business leaders—especially those from low-income and rural communities—have long advocated for increased investment in broadband infrastructure to unlock greater economic opportunities in underprivileged areas. These efforts, along with the access issues raised during the pandemic, have inspired major action over the last two years. Federal COVID relief legislation like the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan included funds to support
broadband expansion, and a $65 billion investment in broadband was one of the major components of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.
The importance of connecting more Americans has grown as the internet has become a more ubiquitous part of society and the economy over time. Beginning in the 1990s, the internet moved from primarily government and academic uses to application for communications, business, and other wide-ranging uses. By 2000, just over half of U.S. adults reported using the internet in some capacity, and innovations like ecommerce and smartphones encouraged even greater adoption in the two decades since. Today, 93% of American adults report using the internet, according to a
recent survey by Pew Research Center.
Shutterstock
Nearly every American adult reports using the internet in some capacity
While internet use is certainly common, some populations and parts of the country may face greater barriers to reliable internet access. Experts refer to a “
digital divide” between those who have reliable access to internet technologies and those who do not. Low income, rural, and minority households all tend to have less access to quality internet service and related technologies. In some cases, these households cannot afford the cost of service, but in others, internet providers may not service their communities at all for financial or logistical reasons.
The Southeast is the region of the U.S. that lags furthest behind the rest of the country when it comes to broadband internet access, along with access to computers in the home. In Mississippi, for example, just over half (50.1%) of all households have access to broadband internet, and only around 64.2% have a desktop or laptop computer. In contrast, many states in the Northeast and West have much better access to technology. New Hampshire leads all states in the share of households with broadband internet access, at 79.9%, and Utah leads in the share of households with a computer, at 87.5%.
The Southeast lags behind other states in computer and internet use
Further, there are some signs that states with fewer households able to access the internet also have worse internet quality overall. States with a higher percentage of households that have broadband also tend to have higher average download speeds. There is a similar but weaker correlation between the percentage of households with a computer and average download speeds.
There is a loose positive correlation between computer use and internet speed as well as internet use and internet speed
Many of the states that lead in download speeds are densely populated and have strong economies, which helps service providers justify the cost of building infrastructure. States in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions are among those with the fastest internet, but residents of other well-populated and prospering states like California, Texas, and Florida also enjoy excellent internet speeds.
The internet speed data used in this analysis is from
HighSpeedInternet.com’s report. Statistics on internet and computer access are from the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center. For the purpose of this analysis, statistics on broadband access include high-speed internet subscriptions, such as cable or DSL, and do not include cellular data plans. To determine the states with the fastest internet, researchers at Fastest and Slowest States for Internet Speeds HotDog.com ranked states based on the average download speed measured in megabits per second.
Here are the states with the fastest internet.
15. New York
Photo Credit: William Perugini / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 121.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 2.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 73.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.6%
Shutterstock
14. Illinois
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 122.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 3.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 70.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
Shutterstock
13. Washington
Photo Credit: CSNafzger / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 124.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 4.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.9%
Shutterstock
12. Colorado
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 125.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 5.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 85.0%
Shutterstock
11. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 79.9% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 84.5%
Shutterstock
10. Florida
Photo Credit: Kevin J King / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 127.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.4% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 72.1% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.2%
Shutterstock
9. Georgia
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 128.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 7.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 69.3% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 77.7%
Shutterstock
8. California
Photo Credit: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 131.0 Average download speed (compared to average): 10.1% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.2% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.8%
Shutterstock
7. Texas
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 133.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 12.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 66.8% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 76.3%
Shutterstock
6. Rhode Island
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 134.5 Average download speed (compared to average): 13.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.1%
Shutterstock
5. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 138.1 Average download speed (compared to average): 16.0% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 78.7% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.2%
Shutterstock
4. Virginia
Photo Credit: Alexandr Junek Imaging / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 139.6 Average download speed (compared to average): 17.3% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 71.0% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 80.6%
Shutterstock
3. Maryland
Photo Credit: Olivier Le Queinec / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.3 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.2% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 76.5% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 83.3%
Shutterstock
2. New Jersey
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 144.7 Average download speed (compared to average): 21.6% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 77.6% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 82.1%
Shutterstock
1. Delaware
Photo Credit: Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock
Average download speed (Mbps): 145.8 Average download speed (compared to average): 22.5% faster Percentage of households with broadband internet: 75.4% Percentage of households with a desktop or laptop computer: 78.2%
Shutterstock
