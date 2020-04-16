Teaming up for a good cause

David Perez said he has a longstanding relationship with many of the Riders, and when he was asked about Thursday’s donation, he knew it was something he wanted to do.

The Riders organized a procession after Perez’s brother died years ago, David Perez said.

“I’ve known a few of them my whole life,” he said. “They reached out to us when they knew what they were doing, and we’re trying to do our part. I’ve always been a big supporter of not only their group, but of the ‘Wounded Warriors’ project.

“It’s very near and dear to me. It means a lot to met to give back. If we can do our part to help out, that’s always great to see.”

Perez said he’s in the same boat as nearly every business during this pandemic, as the waters haven’t been easy to navigate.

But he’s also hopeful that better days are coming, and until then, all he can do with his business is to hang in there, but also extend a helping hand when he can.

“These are tough times, but these are always times to look forward,” he said. “What are we going to do moving forward, how’s that going to change the business perspective? Not only us, but the whole country is being affected. We’re going to have to re-evaluate what we’re doing.”