Teen armed with handgun taken into custody after shots fired call
Kenosha Police logo KPD shield

A 17-year-old armed with a handgun was taken into custody Monday afternoon — and a shotgun was found in a yard nearby — after residents near 1800 block of 54th Street reported that shots were being fired by multiple people with guns.

Sgt. Leo Viola said police received calls about shots being fired at 2:18 p.m. Callers reported hearing at least four shots, and reported seeing several males running from the area carrying guns.

Viola said officers from the department’s Special Investigations Unit got to the area within minutes of the call and took the 17-year-old into custody. Officers searching the area found the shotgun.

Although no one was injured, Viola said a vehicle was struck by gunfire. He said the investigation was continuing Monday afternoon and it was not yet clear whether there were multiple people firing at each other.

