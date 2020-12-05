 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen arrested after chase with stolen car
View Comments
top story

Teen arrested after chase with stolen car

{{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody early Saturday after leading police on a chase with a stolen car.

Kenosha Police received a call about a white Kia Optima stolen near 84th Street and 22nd Avenue at 4:58 a.m. Kenosha Police officers spotted the vehicle near 75th Street and 26th Avenue and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pleasant Prairie Police then spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit. Police used spike strips on the 95th Street near Old Green Bay Road to attempt to stop the vehicle, which did hit the strips.

The driver continued driving but then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and was taken into custody nearby after running onto thin ice over a detention pond, according to Pleasant Prairie Police.

The teen was transferred to juvenile detention.

View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert