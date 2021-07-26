Teen earns Eagle Scout award leading trail construction, map marking efforts at Petrifying Springs Park

A county park has some happy, if not safer, trails thanks to a local Boy Scout.

Brennen Hautzinger, 18, of Boy Scout Troop 544, was honored at a special Eagle Scout ceremony on Saturday. To earn Scouting’s highest award, Hautzinger earned 21 merit badges, served in leadership positions in his troop and completed a major community service project.

The Pleasant Prairie youth completed his service project for the Kenosha County Parks Department, leading 19 Scout and adult volunteers over the course of two months in constructing 41 trails and 13 map signs for the restored trail network at Petrifying Springs Park.

Hauztinger said that doing the Eagle Project amid the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging.

“There were a lot of extra safety measures that needed to be put in place that hampered the speed of the project’s completion,” he said. “I am honored to have had the opportunity through the Kenosha County Parks Department to give back to my community in a way that could help preserve the park and keep guests safe for years to come.”

He also said the project would not have been possible without the help of his volunteers and the donors who assisted with funding it.

