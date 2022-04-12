Teen facing numerous felonies after firing weapon in public during March 24 incident

A Kenosha teenager who allegedly fired a gun multiple times in public is facing multiple felony charges and decades in prison.

Aloysius F. Watts, 17, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Court Commissioner Michael Williams II set a $500,000 cash bond for the Indian Trail Academy & High School student, and a preliminary hearing is set for April 21.

Williams said that Watts faces "very serious charges" with a "substantial amount of incarceration time."

Criminal complaint

Kenosha Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4300 block of Sheridan Road the night of March 24.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a clerk at Westown Foods, who stated he had heard "about 10" gunshots outside the store, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers viewed surveillance video, which reportedly showed two young males exit the store and then get into a white SUV parked on 43th Street.

As the two young males exit the store the, video also shows four young males enter the store and "appear to have a nervous energy as they look around and fidget." A fifth male with them, who "never fully entered the store," was later identified as Watts.

When the first two young males left the store, the other five males reportedly left directly after them and appeared to linger in front of the store, before four of them began walking northbound on Sheridan Road, according to the complaint.

Watts, meanwhile, was observed walking to the corner of Sheridan Road and 43rd Street with his left hand in his hoodie pocket, according to the complaint. Watts then allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a silver handgun. The white SUV that the first two young men had gotten into pulled up to the corner of Sheridan and 43rd Street, and that's when Watts allegedly pointed his gun at the vehicle and started firing.

The white SUV reportedly turned southbound on Sheridan Road and sped off. Watts then allegedly ran westbound on 43rd Street, then went north behind Westown Foods.

Ten brass casings were later recovered by officers on the sidewalk and curb of 43rd Street and Sheridan Road, and officers also found a large amount of broken glass at the intersection.

As Watts allegedly fired his weapon, a city bus was in the line of fire while the white SUV was fleeing southbound. No damage was found on the bus.

As shots were fired, security cameras on the bus showed multiple passengers who "ducked down and laid on the floor." Once the shots stopped, passengers ran off the bus and eastbound down 43rd Street, according to the complaint.

Officers responding to the scene also spoke with an area resident who stated a bullet struck a window on her home facing Westown Foods. The bullet was recovered by officers.

The resident told officers she was in her living room, sitting on the ground, when she heard what she thought were fireworks and then heard her window break and saw the hole through the window and curtain and into her wall.

When officers located the white SUV, they found it was missing the driver’s door window and glass was on the floor and seat of the vehicle. There were two distinct bullet strikes on the vehicle.

Arrested after fleeing

On March 30, Watts was arrested after allegedly running from a stolen car that had crashed. Watts was allegedly in possession of two firearms, one of which was a 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm that had a silver slide. The firearm was sent for testing, which confirmed the 9mm Smith & Wesson that Watts was allegedly in possession of was used in this shooting outside Westown Foods and also in a shooting at VMC Lofts.

According to court records, Watts was adjudicated as a delinquent on Nov. 23 for multiple felony offenses, including two counts of armed carjacking and fleeing/eluding an officer. During the Westown Foods incident, Watts was not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Tombasco said the criminal complaint is deeply concerning.

"The allegations in the case are quite serious, as noted in the criminal complaint," Tombasco said. "The defendant is facing the possibility of over 150 years of incineration across all of these counts, so these are no doubt very serious charges."

Watts was represented by attorney Donald Bielski.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.