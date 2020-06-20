Teen group hosts Juneteenth Black Lives Matter protest, march

“I’m excited to see everyone come together to protest for what’s right and that I believe in,” Cal Mcgrath said.

“It was really welcoming,” Wyatt Smith said. “I wasn’t expecting this many people, and I’m glad I came.”

March, park activities

The march began at 4:30 p.m. when the group of more than 100 made their way to Lincoln Park, chanting “no justice, no peace,” “I can’t breathe” and “say their names.”

At the park, the four organizers each spoke to the crowd. Carmickle gave a short history lesson of Juneteenth. The other followed with speeches of their own.

“These conversations spark change. And to create this change, allies need to participate,” Kaufmann said. “Racism is not a political issue. It’s a humanitarian issue. It’s a moral issue.”

“The necklace I’m wearing today is the same necklace that my grandfather wore when he had to walk for his rights, just like I am doing today,” Hysaw said. “I swear to god, if my kids have to do this one day, then oh my god.”