Teen group hosts Juneteenth Black Lives Matter protest, march

A Juneteenth Black Lives Matter protest organized by teenagers in the group EquiTeens Kenosha got postiive community support as they marched Friday.
The march was spearheaded by Alana Carmickle, Heaven Williams, Sophia Hysaw and Meredith Kaufmann. They and other teenagers put on the event after being frustrated with the country’s current climate.
“We were outraged by the things around us, and we wanted to see a teenager perspective on it,” Kaufmann said. “We wanted to do something for ourselves.”
Many of those in attendance had previously attended protests before and they believed things needed to continue happening to keep the issue in the spotlight.
“With looting and violence down, there’s less coverage from the media,” Maxwell Fries said. “We can’t let the visibility die down.”
“I think all of the people are here for the right reason, and we’re trying to make a change,” Sam Hund said.
First time participants
For other youths who showed up, it was their first time engaging a protest. They were excited about the event and pleased with how it turned out.
“This is the beginning of change in Kenosha,” Justus Wilhoit said. “These wonderful organizers did things when others weren’t stepping up to the plate.”
“I’m excited to see everyone come together to protest for what’s right and that I believe in,” Cal Mcgrath said.
“It was really welcoming,” Wyatt Smith said. “I wasn’t expecting this many people, and I’m glad I came.”
March, park activities
The march began at 4:30 p.m. when the group of more than 100 made their way to Lincoln Park, chanting “no justice, no peace,” “I can’t breathe” and “say their names.”
At the park, the four organizers each spoke to the crowd. Carmickle gave a short history lesson of Juneteenth. The other followed with speeches of their own.
“These conversations spark change. And to create this change, allies need to participate,” Kaufmann said. “Racism is not a political issue. It’s a humanitarian issue. It’s a moral issue.”
“The necklace I’m wearing today is the same necklace that my grandfather wore when he had to walk for his rights, just like I am doing today,” Hysaw said. “I swear to god, if my kids have to do this one day, then oh my god.”
“Marching is only one of the things you can do,” Williams said. “Donate if you can. Signing petitions. Reposting on Instagram. We see that. Do more. I’m tired of having to learn another name, learning another hashtag.”
Following the speeches, the group did their own “Kneel for Nine” gathering as the organizers read off 100 names of black police brutality victims.
Before the protest ended, Jasmine Stewart began to sing “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo, a song from the 2019 film “Harriet.” The moment was not planned, but something that Stewart just felt like needed to be done.
“It just came out,” Stewart said. “It’s a song I really like so I was like why not? It’s really relevant to what we’re doing now.”
Well attended
The organizers were pleased with the number of people who came out.
“I am so ecstatic. It’s overwhelming,” Williams said. “I thought it was going to be a good amount of people, but I’m overwhelmed by how many.”
At the park, a booth was set up for people to register to vote.
EquiTeens Kenosha has future plans for more events. To find out more, check out their Twitter @EquiTeensKeno and Instagram @equiteenskenosha.
