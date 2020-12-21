Teen in custody after admitting he accidentally shot friend

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after admitting that he accidentally shot another boy.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police said that the 14-year-old told detectives he was handling a gun when it went off, striking a 16-year-old boy in the torso. DeWitt said the 14-year-old is being held in juvenile detention pending juvenile charges of injury by negligent use of a weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He said the two boys are not related.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 16-year-old is still hospitalized, but his injuries are not life threatening, DeWitt said.

The shooting happened last week in a home on the 6100 block of 61st Street. Police and rescue workers were called to the home at 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and found the 16-year-old in the kitchen, a single gunshot wound to his torso.

DeWitt said no gun was found in the house and the gun still has not been recovered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.