Teen in custody after admitting he accidentally shot friend

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after admitting that he accidentally shot another boy.
Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police said that the 14-year-old told detectives he was handling a gun when it went off, striking a 16-year-old boy in the torso. DeWitt said the 14-year-old is being held in juvenile detention pending juvenile charges of injury by negligent use of a weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He said the two boys are not related.
The 16-year-old is still hospitalized, but his injuries are not life threatening, DeWitt said.
The shooting happened last week in a home on the 6100 block of 61st Street. Police and rescue workers were called to the home at 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and found the 16-year-old in the kitchen, a single gunshot wound to his torso.
DeWitt said no gun was found in the house and the gun still has not been recovered.
