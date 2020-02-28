Teen in death investigation identified as 18-year-old Pleasant Prairie resident

Kenosha Police identified a young woman found dead in an apartment Wednesday as an 18-year-old high school senior.

Anna M. Chumbley, 18, of Pleasant Prairie, was found unresponsive in an apartment near Library Park at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were not releasing the address, or the street, where the apartment is located.

Sources said Chumbley was a student at Harborside Academy.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the cause of death is still awaiting toxicology results, but said investigators suspect she died of a drug overdose.

While drug overdose deaths have been painfully common as heroin and opioid addiction has increased in Kenosha County and around the country, drug overdose deaths of teens have been very rare.

According to data from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office, of the 279 overdose deaths confirmed in the county from 2014 through 2019, only two were of people 18 or younger.

The most common victims of overdoses are white men between the ages of 30 and 60, according to that data.