Two Kenosha teens are facing numerous charges after Pleasant Prairie Police found drugs and a handgun in their vehicle during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The older of the two is 19-year-old Jamaree Randle, who is charged with one felony count of possession of a fire by a felon, three felony counts of bail jumping, one felony count of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a child and one misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

The younger teen is 16-years-old, and faces three misdemeanors; minor in possession of a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, a Pleasant Prairie officer observed a white sedan traveling southbound in the 9100 block of Sheridan Road at about 57 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone.

Department of Transportation records also indicated the vehicle had a suspended registration due to emissions. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9800 block of Sheridan Road.

As the vehicle was parking, the officer reported observed “significant furtive movement” from the front and rear passengers of the sedan. When the officer approached the vehicle, he noted the odor of marijuana.

The rear passenger initially lied about their age and name according to the complaint, reporting they were older than they actually were. The driver was identified as Randle, and he was removed from the vehicle and searched.

A “small burnt roach” and some “loose green leafy substance” were located in Randle’s hoodie pocket.

Officers also searched the sedan, locating a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a scratched off serial number underneath the front passenger seat.

An officer interviewed the minor, who initially claimed the handgun belonged to him. He later admitted Randle had given him the firearm round the time of the initial traffic stop. According to the minor, Randle had handed him the gun and instructed him to conceal it inside the vehicle.

Randle has a prior felony conviction and the minor was on active parole and had been waived to adult court for all future criminal level charges, according to the complaint.

When the minor was transported to the Kenosha County Jail, a corrections officer located a clear plastic baggie with 19.4 grams of marijuana “tucked away” in his groin area.

Randle’s bond has been set for $10,000. His preliminary. hearing is set for March 22 before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.