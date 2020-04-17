Teen taken into custody after police chase with stolen car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a chase with a stolen vehicle that ended early Thursday when the driver headed south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94, Kenosha Police took a 15-year-old boy into custody after another chase with the same vehicle.

Kenosha Police had attempted to stop the stolen car leading law enforcement on a chase early in the day at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, with the Pleasant Prairie Police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department joining. The chase was ultimately called off as the car headed south on the wrong lanes of I-94.

On Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m., Lt. Joe Nosalik said, Kenosha Police spotted the same car at Washington Road and 13th Avenue. Officers pursued the car, with the driver eventually stopping and fleeing on foot at 59th Street and 18th Avenue.

Police found the driver, a 15-year-old boy, hiding on the 1600 block of 59th Street.

