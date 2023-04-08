Kenosha County Teen Task Force’s first “Great Easter Egg Hunt” proved popular Saturday afternoon, with a line of kids and parents winding out the Faulkner building at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Running from noon to 3 p.m., the outdoor egg hunt helped raise funds for the Teen Task Force. Tickets were $2 per person. Guests could also purchase food, tour the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile, or go to the Kenosha Public Market, which was going on at the same time.

Eggs were hidden around the historical Kemper Center property for kids to find, with especially lucky hunters discovering four Golden Eggs containing special prizes.

Jada Robinson, an organizer with the Teen Task Force, said this was the first time the group had held the egg hunt.

“It’s proven popular, which I’m surprised but thankful for,” Robinson said as she helped hand out wristbands to a growing line of kids and parents.

Robinson express her gratitude to the Concerned Citizens Coalition as well as other event sponsors for their help and support. She also thanked the broader community “for coming out to support us.”

One such community member was Olivia Lerma, with her 7-year-old son Joseph Robateau, who goes to Southport Elementary School. Joseph is her youngest son, and Lerma said the event was perfect for him.

“I wanted him to have other kids to hunt with for Easter,” Lerma said.

By the end, Joseph, dressed in a Pikachu hoodie, had a sizable collection of eggs full of candies and other treats. He was happy with his haul.

“It went really good,” Lerma said. “I really love that it’s a charity event, it’s great.”