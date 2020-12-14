Teenager crashes car after

allegedly stealing it from driveway

A man walked out of his house early Monday morning to see someone backing his car from his driveway.

According to Kenosha Police, the man’s wife left the car running in their driveway on the 5400 block of 53rd Street at around 5:19 a.m. to warm the car up. Her husband walked out a short time later to see someone backing the car out of the driveway.

The husband followed the car in another vehicle while also alerting police, Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said. An officer arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle, a Ford Focus, but the driver fled, then crashed into a trailer at 48th Street and 36th Avenue. The driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody nearby. DeWitt said the person arrested was a 16-year-old boy from Lake County, Ill., but said police were still attempting to verify his identity Monday morning.

It was the second unattended vehicle stolen in the city in three days.

On Saturday, a woman was unloading groceries from her vehicle on the 3400 block of 24th Avenue at about 3 p.m. when someone jumped in the vehicle and drove away.

