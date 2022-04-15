Temporary lane closures shut down Hwy. 50 at 60th Avenue in Kenosha

Temporary lane closures along WIS 50 at 60th Avenue

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has issued a traffic update for Kenosha, effective immediately.

As part of the Highway 50 reconstruction project, in coordination with Kenosha Water Utility, lane closures in each direction are needed along Hwy. 50 to facilitate work on a water main under the existing roadway near 60th Avenue.

Those lanes were closed beginning around 9 a.m. today. These temporary lane closures are anticipated to remain in place until repairs are complete.

