Ten charges filed against Pleasant Prairie man
Ten charges filed against Pleasant Prairie man

A 19-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces 10 criminal charges after his arrest following an incident in May with a motor vehicle.

Patrick Neal, who originally listed his address as in the City of Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and five counts of bail jumping.

Neal also is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

The first-degree reckless injury charge carries a fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison, while the second-degree charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years. Each of the bail-jumping counts carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

Neal is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court July 22 for an adjourned initial appearance before Commissioner Loren Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 18th Avenue where they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle.

Police spoke with a woman, who stated she had gotten into an argument with Neal while they were in the vehicle. The woman said Neal became upset, started to drive aggressively and appeared to attempt to try and crash the vehicle. The woman attempted to stop the car by jumping into the driver’s seat and tried to apply the brakes. At that time, Neal allegedly began to strike her in the head.

Neal allegedly then opened the driver’s side door, which reportedly left the woman hanging with half of her body outside the vehicle. A short time later, she fell out completely. At that time, she said Neal put the car in reverse, backed up and ran over her left leg. He then reported fled from the scene in an unknown direction, the complaint states.

Court records indicate Neal has a pending case in Kenosha County for felony charges of strangulation and false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,500 bond in that case and is due back in court July 23 for an arraignment before Judge Jason A. Rossell.

Patrick Neal booking photo

Neal
