Ten charges filed against Pleasant Prairie man

A 19-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces 10 criminal charges after his arrest following an incident in May with a motor vehicle.

Patrick Neal, who originally listed his address as in the City of Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and five counts of bail jumping.

Neal also is charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

The first-degree reckless injury charge carries a fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison, while the second-degree charge carries a fine of $25,000 and 10 years. Each of the bail-jumping counts carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

Neal is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court July 22 for an adjourned initial appearance before Commissioner Loren Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha Police Department responded to the 2000 block of 18th Avenue where they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle.