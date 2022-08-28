Ten new pieces to be installed in Kenosha Sculpture Walk next month

Ten new sculptures will be installed in along the Kenosha HarborPark Sculpture Walk in coming weeks, changing the line-up for the the next two years.

The new sculptures will be put into place on Sept. 14 and 15, according to Natalie Strohm, Sculpture Walk project manager. They will remain in place until September 2024.

“We are thrilled about the artistry of the new sculpture installation, especially since the new exhibit was delayed due to the pandemic,” Strohm said. “We think people will enjoy the new sculptures.”

Most of the sculptures are located along the promenade on the south side of HarborPark. Additional locations are near the Pierhead Lighthouse at the Kenosha Water Utility, 100 52st Place, and Civic Center Park, 5600 Sheridan Road.

One of the new sculptures is still in need of support, Strohm said. The piece is “Whole of My Heart,” by artist Chris Plaisted.

“The funds raised help support the artists who have created each sculpture, and also go toward supporting the arts throughout Kenosha County,” Strohm said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to support public art and to be a part of a very popular point of interest in our community.”

Individuals, businesses and organizations can support the sculpture through donations to the Kenosha Arts Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation, 600 52nd St., Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140.

Strohm encouraged anyone who has not seen the current exhibit to do so. The current temporary exhibit sculptures are:

“Flambay” by Ted Garner of Chicago, sponsored by Abatron;

“Magic” by John Adduci of Chicago, sponsored by The Kloss Foundation;

“Both Sides” by Maureen Gray of Interlochen, Mich., sponsored by the Kenosha Community Foundation;

“Newly Discovered” by Trenton Baylor of Caledonia, sponsored by Snap-on Inc.;

“Moose” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, sponsored by Uline;

“Here” by Ruth Aizuss Migdal of Chicago, sponsored by Visit Kenosha;

“Celestial Trio” by Bruce Niemi of Kenosha, sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Peterson;

“On Balance” by Paul Bobrowitz of Colgate, sponsored by Trish Petretti;

“Xuberant!” by Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Minn.,, sponsored by John and Shawna Neal;

“Vietnam Veterans Memorial” by Bruce Niemi of Bristol, sponsored by the City of Kenosha.

For more information about sponsoring a sculpture, email artsfund@kenoshafoundation.org or call 262-654-2412.