Testing for COVID-19 in and around Kenosha County expands to six days a week

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available six days a week in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
Except where noted, testing is provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No appointment is needed, although online preregistration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Here is a day-by-day list of hours and locations:
Mondays
Location: Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 7
Tuesdays
Location 1: Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 8
Location 2: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.
Note: This testing is being provided by Modern Apothecary in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. This testing is also available to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above.
Location 3: Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, Lake Geneva
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 8.
Wednesdays
Location: Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 9
Note: No testing will be available Nov. 11.
Thursdays
Location 1: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 10
Note: No testing will be available Nov. 26.
Location 2: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.
Note: Same as Tuesday information above.
Fridays
Location: Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 4
Note: No testing will be available Nov. 27.
Saturdays
Location: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Note: Same as Tuesday information above.
Other testing opportunities
The Kenosha Community Health Center is continuing to operate a testing site at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, open to individuals who complete a quick registration process at 262-925-1325. Testing is conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Local hospitals and some pharmacies are also offering testing, generally by appointment or referral only. A frequently updated list of all testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also maintains a statewide database of testing sites at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.
