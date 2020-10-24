Testing for COVID-19 in and around Kenosha County expands to six days a week

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available six days a week in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

Except where noted, testing is provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No appointment is needed, although online preregistration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Here is a day-by-day list of hours and locations:

Mondays

Location: Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 7

Tuesdays

Location 1: Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 8

Location 2: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.