 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Testing for COVID-19 in and around Kenosha County expands to six days a week
View Comments
top story
COVID-19

Testing for COVID-19 in and around Kenosha County expands to six days a week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available six days a week in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

Except where noted, testing is provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and is open to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No appointment is needed, although online preregistration is recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Here is a day-by-day list of hours and locations:

Mondays

Location: Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 7

Tuesdays

Location 1: Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 8

Location 2: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.

Note: This testing is being provided by Modern Apothecary in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. This testing is also available to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above.

Location 3: Lakeland Community Church, N3181 Highway 67, Lake Geneva

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 8.

Wednesdays

Location: Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 9

Note: No testing will be available Nov. 11.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursdays

Location 1: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 10

Note: No testing will be available Nov. 26.

Location 2: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.

Note: Same as Tuesday information above.

Fridays

Location: Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50, Bristol

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week through Dec. 4

Note: No testing will be available Nov. 27.

Saturdays

Location: Parking lot south of the Simmons Island Beach House, 5001 Fourth Ave., Kenosha

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Note: Same as Tuesday information above.

Other testing opportunities

The Kenosha Community Health Center is continuing to operate a testing site at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, open to individuals who complete a quick registration process at 262-925-1325. Testing is conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Local hospitals and some pharmacies are also offering testing, generally by appointment or referral only. A frequently updated list of all testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also maintains a statewide database of testing sites at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commission on Foreign Interference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert