TGIF FOR CHEAP THRILLS: Finding Milwaukee Bucks love on a budget
TGIF FOR CHEAP THRILLS: Finding Milwaukee Bucks love on a budget

The last time I saw a Milwaukee Bucks game in person was on a cold night in March.

It was 2014, and I was part of the halftime performance at a Bucks game in the now-departed Bradley Center. Me and hundreds of fellow Jazzercisers.

This is notable for a couple of reasons: The Bradley Center was half empty — a midweek March game for a middling team — and Giannis Antetokounmpo and I technically shared “playing time” on the court that night. He was in his second season then and was still a skinny teenager, far from the supernova he is now.

See highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship parade from July 22, 2021.

I remember a man in the seat behind me leaning over and saying to his companions, “That Greek kid is pretty good. I think he’s going places.”

Going places is right: Giannis shot straight to the top of the basketball world.

And, luckily for us, he’s brought all of Wisconsin with him.

Now that our Bucks are NBA champions, and more and more people have learned how to pronounce “Antetokounmpo,” those days of half-empty arenas and cheap tickets are long gone.

But you can still share in the Bucks historic run, without spending thousands of dollars and squeezing in with thousands of fans in the Deer District.

For Bucks fun on a budget, head to Milwaukee and take a tour of the Fiserv Forum, the state-of-the-art arena that replaced the Bradley Center. (During the tour, you can look over to the Milwaukee Arena, where I first attended Bucks games as a junior high school student back in the ‘70s. Those were the days of really cheap Bucks tickets and the classic Bango deer mascot.)

Inside the Fiserv

We took the 90-minute tour on July 16, as madness for the final NBA Finals games was building.

The tour takes you all over the Fiserv, including the team’s Trophy Room — where the latest addition will reside if Giannis ever brings it back — and high-level suites. You can even sit for a few minutes in some very expensive seats overlooking the court.

The Bucks locker room wasn’t open when we visited, due to the ongoing Finals, but we did visit the Marquette team’s locker room. “They use this for recruiting,” our tour guide said. And I can certainly appreciate the appeal of playing college hoops on an NBA court, with an impressive locker room in the heart of Fiserv Forum. Too bad my jump shot is non-existent.

Wandering the hallways, we passed artwork created by school kids, prints of various Bucks players and a deer statue named Buckley. Make sure you get close to Buckley; you’ll notice the deer was constructed out of basketballs, sliced into leather triangles.

The tour starts at the very top of Fiserv Forum — with incredible views of the basketball court and of the city from an outdoor deck — and winds up courtside.

While we weren’t allowed onto the court itself (my sister, Patty, joked about trying to dunk and I promised to pay the fine if she went for it), it’s exciting just to walk alongside, stopping to marvel at the massive tangle of cables hooked up to ABC’s cameras prior to the last two games.

Also fun for old-time Bucks fans are the displays of the team’s history, including historic photos and logos.

Is it the same as being in the arena for the NBA Finals? Not even close. But for $15, it was Bucks fun minus the big bucks.

Not surprisingly, Fiserv Forum tours start at the Bucks Pro Shop, where you can drop some serious money on team gear.

Before and after the tour, make sure to wander through the Deer District. That’s free, and the selfie spots are many, from the giant BUCKS letters to the deer head at the entrance.

We didn’t run into any Bucks players — they were in Phoenix for Game 5 — but if we had seen Giannis, I’m sure he would have remembered me. We’re practically teammates, right? And we both go to Chick-fil-A, though I usually don’t have my trophies in the car with me.

IN PHOTOS: Touring Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum

Take a tour inside Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, home to the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. It's a budget-friendly way to celebrate the team's historic victory. (And to see a state-of-the-art sports arena.)

To book a Fiserv Forum tour and for more information, go to www.fiservforum.com/tours. Tours are limited to 25 people (ours had just 10 folks) and begin at the Bucks Pro Shop, located on the east of Fiserv Forum. The cost is $15 for adults, $12 for kids (ages 2-12), senior citizens and members of the military, and free for children under age 2.

Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Lexy watch

Spoiler alert! Stop reading if you don’t want to find out how our own Lexy Rogers did on Wednesday’s episode of “MasterChef: Legends.”

OK, you’ve been warned ...

Kenosha resident Rogers, 23, is one of the contestants competing on Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef: Legends.” Each week, the home cooks have to prepare a dish for the judges. This week was a California cuisine challenge.

Each contestant had to prepare a dish for guest judge Chef Jonathan Waxman, after finding ingredients in the "California Mystery Box Challenge."

Rogers ended up in the middle of the pack — not in the top three or, more importantly, in the bottom three. Thus, she is now one of the final nine competitors and moves on to next week’s competition.

The show airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.

Pollard watch

Last month, we told you about the “Pollard’s Most Wanted!” online scavenger hunt.

The Pollard Gallery in Downtown Kenosha, 518 56th St., is working to reunite “lost” George Pollard portraits with their subjects.

Pollard — an internationally renowned portrait artist who lived in Kenosha — drew portraits of community residents over several decades.

As the gallery’s Brian Wolf explains, “We are currently posting portraits done by George Pollard on our Facebook page in hopes of identifying who the individuals are so those portraits can be reunited with their families.”

So far, more than 60 Pollards have been posted on the gallery's Facebook page, and 26 have been identified.

"A couple of folks have come in and claimed portraits," Wolf said, "including a couple of grandkids to claim their grandpa Paul Jaeger’s portrait that was then gifted to their dad — Paul’s son — on Father’s Day."

To claim your portrait, or the portrait of someone you know, send the gallery a message on Facebook and head there to pick it up.

