TGIF FOR CHEAP THRILLS: Finding Milwaukee Bucks love on a budget

The last time I saw a Milwaukee Bucks game in person was on a cold night in March.

It was 2014, and I was part of the halftime performance at a Bucks game in the now-departed Bradley Center. Me and hundreds of fellow Jazzercisers.

This is notable for a couple of reasons: The Bradley Center was half empty — a midweek March game for a middling team — and Giannis Antetokounmpo and I technically shared “playing time” on the court that night. He was in his second season then and was still a skinny teenager, far from the supernova he is now.

I remember a man in the seat behind me leaning over and saying to his companions, “That Greek kid is pretty good. I think he’s going places.”

Going places is right: Giannis shot straight to the top of the basketball world.

And, luckily for us, he’s brought all of Wisconsin with him.

Now that our Bucks are NBA champions, and more and more people have learned how to pronounce “Antetokounmpo,” those days of half-empty arenas and cheap tickets are long gone.

But you can still share in the Bucks historic run, without spending thousands of dollars and squeezing in with thousands of fans in the Deer District.