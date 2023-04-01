A confession: I never know when Easter is.

It’s one of those “floater” holidays and involves a complicated formula involving the lunar months and the solar year.

Seriously.

Easter is determined each year through a calculation known as computus (Latin for computation). The holiday is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, while also accounting for the month, date and weekday of the Julian or Gregorian calendar.

But before we get into high-level math and algorithms, let’s do this the traditional way: You know it’s Easter (or very close to it) when Charlton Heston parts the Red Sea in glorious Technicolor.

Once I see that on my TV screen, I know it’s time to fill baskets with candy and stuffed animals.

As it has for decades, ABC will air the epic film “The Ten Commandments” tonight, from 6 to 10.

Narrated and directed by Cecil B. DeMille and starring Heston as Moses, the 1956 film is the very definition of a classic Hollywood epic.

It runs a whopping three and a half hours (before adding commercials) and boasts an impressive cast. Joining Heston’s Moses is Yul Brynner as his half-brother and nemesis, the Pharaoh Rameses. He’s also the beefcake in this epic, spending most of the movie shirtless.

Other featured roles are played by Hollywood A-listers Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson (who utters my favorite line of the movie: “Where’s your Moses now?” as only he can) and Vincent Price.

Moses will eventually lead his people to Mount Sinai, where he receives the Ten Commandments while the other Hebrews party with a golden calf, but along the way DeMille illustrates key scenes from the Book of Exodus, including the plagues on Egypt and that parting of the Red Sea.

There are also plenty of Easter-themed movies available on DVD and streaming, including:

“Ben-Hur” (1959). This is big-canvas filmmaking at its zenith, with Heston (Hollywood’s go-to guy for biblical epics in the ’50s) starring as a Jewish nobleman turned slave who keeps bumping into a certain Galilean carpenter. The chariot race scene is still stunning.

“Easter Parade” (1948). This musical stars Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and a whole bunch of Irving Berlin tunes.

“The Prince of Egypt” (1998). This animated film tells the Moses story, complete with tunes and wacky characters.

Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” (2004) tells the story of Christ’s crucifixion in gory detail.

“Life of Brian,” a stellar 1979 Monty Python comedy that tells the story of Brian (Graham Chapman), a reluctant “savior” born in a manger just down the street from Jesus Christ.

“Spartacus” (1960), with Kirk Douglas as a rebellious gladiator with a hole in his chin. It has nothing to do with the Easter story, but it’s set in the same period, everyone wears togas, and Kirk gets crucified at the end.

“Hop” (2011). This live-action/computer animated comedy tells the story of a rabbit named E.B. who is the son of the Easter Bunny (voiced by Hugh Laurie). Rather than take over the family business, however, this bunny would rather be a drummer in a rock band. James Marsden plays Fred O’Hare, a human who is out of work and wishes to become the next Easter Bunny.

“It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” the 1974 animated TV special in which Linus tries to sell the rest of the Peanuts gang on the myth of a goodie-bearing canine.

Perhaps the best Easter film of all time is “Here Comes Peter Cottontail,” the 1971 stop-motion animated TV special that explains how that rabbit can deliver candy-filled baskets to everyone. I first saw this on TV as a young child, and I’ve loved it ever since.