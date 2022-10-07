TGIF for fall color, a new role and spooky Halloween houses

It’s amazing how quickly the world can change.

When we left for vacation in early September, temperatures were in the mid-80s, Paul Chryst was coaching the Wisconsin Badgers and Aaron Rodgers had a normal, adult haircut.

We returned to a markedly different place, one in which cheating scandals have rocked the chess and fishing worlds and our local temps have dipped to October levels. (We’ll leave it to others to comment on Rodgers’ new ‘do, but let’s just say the Green Bay Packers QB won’t be opening a hair salon in the near future.)

Another change: The cooler weather also means trees are sporting their bright autumn hues.

The fine folks at the Wisconsin Tourism Department rely on science to determine when different parts of the state will reach peak color levels.

But on our north side Kenosha street, we have our own scale: The Florjancic Fall Color Meter.

When the leaves in the huge trees outside the Florjancic family home turn crimson, we head out to local parks and trails.

Those Florjancic trees are just starting to peak, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy nature’s last flourish before the gray days of winter set in.

Weather conditions can change quickly, so consider this your very strong push to do some fall color hiking, biking, strolling and/or driving. Keep in mind our autumn mantra — “it just gets browner from here” — and don’t miss it.

You can find details on fall color throughout the state at travelwisconsin.com or by calling 800-432-8747. This area should hit peak color late next week, but those of us who follow The Florjancic Fall Color Meter already knew that.

Welcome to Anderson

As the new administrator at the Anderson Arts Center, Jeannie Seefeldt looks forward to “being surrounded by beauty.”

Indeed.

On her first day on the job, she was surrounded by colorful quilts covering the walls of the lakefront mansion that houses Anderson.

As visitors bustled past her Tuesday, admiring the works from members of the Southport Quilters Guild and the Women’s Journeys in Fibers show, Seefeldt said she’s “ready to tackle this position. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”

Seefeldt’s background is in psychotherapy, and she had an office at Kemper Center, where she heard about the job opportunity.

“I’ll be doing communications and administering the center,” she said. “The artwork here is a wonderful bonus.”

Looking ahead, Seefeldt said she’ll be working on all the popular Anderson events, including the Twilight Jazz outdoor concert series.

“I’m learning about everything,” she added, “and I can’t wait to dig in and get busy.”

Artwork, live music and a priceless view of Lake Michigan? We predict Seefeldt will find no end to beautiful things at Anderson.

Speaking of beautiful things, the quilt and fiber works exhibits continue through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Spooky season!

Here’s another huge change from early September: the Halloween houses are back!

More than ever it seems, people are decking their homes and yards for the October holiday. As we walk, bike and drive around the Kenosha area, we’ve already seen plenty of impressive displays.

Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with a lights and music show. Look for more decorations a few houses north of here, across the street, where a giant skeleton “greets” visitors.

Also in this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with lights and adorable inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

We’d love to highlight other local Halloween decorations, and we need your help.

If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!

Mea culpa

Readers may have noticed we had a story in our Oct. 1 paper about a very special art exhibit at Kenosha Creative Space.

John “Jack” Richards displayed his artwork, created from adult coloring books, and also raised funds for the Kenosha Achievement Center.

Richards has a very personal connection to the KAC through his parents, who helped found the local organization.

I visited the exhibit and talked with Richards and his friends and family members, who put the show together.

Despite all this, I somehow spelled his last name wrong in our story, and I am truly sorry. We don’t like to have any mistakes in the Kenosha News, and getting someone’s name wrong is just awful. I’d blame trolls from our recent trip to Norway and Iceland, but the fault is my own carelessness.

On a brighter note, the show was a huge success and, as of a few days ago, a few poster prints of Richards’ artwork were still available through the KAC. If you’re interested in a poster (for $20), email wstoner@thekac.com.

Congratulations on your show, Jack, and we wish you all the best.