TGIF for lottery wishes and banished words

Newspaper columnists aren’t all that different from anyone else — we like to start a new year by clearing out the last remnants of the old one.

At home, we’re busy sweeping up tinsel and smoothing out wrapping paper (yes, I reuse it). And here at the Kenosha News, I’m looking ahead to 2023 by resolving to avoid using “banished words” in my newspaper stories this year. So excuse me if I don’t call anyone a GOAT or explain away my laziness as “quiet quitting.”

These terms are part of the annual tongue-in-cheek Banished Words List compiled by judges at Lake Superior State University.

Since 1976, the university has compiled its banished words list as “a safeguard against misuse, overuse and uselessness of the English language.”

Ranked No. 1 this year is GOAT, the acronym for Greatest of All Time. So many people — from Olympic champions to the neighbor who cuts his lawn in precise rows — have been called the GOAT that the term is useless, if it ever had any use in the first place.

“Applied to everyone and everything from athletes to chicken wings,” one objector declared. “How can anyone or anything be the GOAT, anyway? Records fall; time continues. Some sprinkle GOAT like table salt on anyone who’s really good.”

The other 10 banned words and terms are:

Inflection point: This mathematical term entered everyday parlance and lost its original meaning, becoming “ a pretentious way to say turning point.”

Quiet quitting: Trendy but inaccurate term. It’s not an employee who inconspicuously resigns. Instead, the term describes an employee who completes the minimum requirements for a position. Also known as “normal job performance” for some and “burnout” for others.

Gaslighting: Overuse of this term disconnects it from its original description of psychological manipulation that causes victims to distrust their thoughts, feelings, memories or perception of reality. Now it’s being used as “an incorrect catchall to refer generally to conflict or disagreement.”

Moving forward: “Where else would we go?” wondered one word sage — since we can’t, in fact, travel backward in time.

Amazing: “This glorious word should be reserved for that which is dazzling, moving or awe-inspiring,” judges said.

Does that make sense?: This term was banned for general uselessness. Instead, judges said, “always make sense when you speak.”

Irregardless: It’s not a word. Instead, use “regardless.”

Absolutely: First banished in 1996, the term is back due to overuse. Instead, use the simple “yes.”

It is what it is: First banished in 2008. Its resurgence in 2022 prompted these insights: “Well, duh.” “No kidding.” “Of course it is what it is! What else would it be? It would be weird if it wasn’t what it wasn’t.”

To sum up this mock serious list, the university’s president, Rodney S. Hanley, had this to say: “Our Arts and Letters faculty judges concurred that to decree the Banished Words List 2023 as the GOAT is tantamount to gaslighting. Does that make sense? Moving forward, it is what it is: an amazing inflection point of purposeless and ineptitude that overtakes so many mouths and fingers.”

We’re just a few days into 2023, but if you’d like to nominate a word or term for banishment in 2024, go to lssu.edu/banishedwords.

As for me, I will absolutely try to keep such banished terms out of my own writing, irregardless of the consequences.

Who wants to be a billionaire?

While still in the throes of what is, by all accounts, a nasty flu season, we’re all in danger of contacting lottery fever.

For the Jan. 6 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot will total at least $940 million and could easily top $1 billion. Or, roughly the amount of wealth Elon Musk loses every time he Tweets.

This is the second time in five months the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. (Or “only” $485 million if you opt for the lump-sum payment.)

On July 29, a massive $1.3 billion prize was won in Illinois.

Just think about what you could do with such a windfall.

You could build your own rocket for a 10-minute joy ride to the edge of space.

Or you could help bring safe drinking water to millions who need it. Saving rain forests from devastation would also be helpful. As would keeping polar bears from going extinct.

Your choice.

However you fantasize about spending that lottery money, remember this: It’s free to dream. Or, in this case, it costs $2 to dream.

The Mega Millions massive jackpot will continue to swell until the numbers are drawn tonight at 10.

That means we can all live in fantasyland for a few more hours.

So far, the record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

To win, all you have to do is match all six numbers, plus the Mega Ball.

To increase your odds — which are already about the same as the miles it would take to drive from here to Pluto — don’t let me anywhere near your lottery ticket. My track record is dismal.

However, there were several winners Tuesday night of smaller prizes in the multi-state lottery: There were 2,904,737 winning tickets, with prizes ranging from $2 to $4 million. That’s not spaceship money, but it’s not nothing!

While it’s fun to play the lottery, remember this: Your odds don’t increase if you spend $100 or even $20 instead of $2 for one ticket.

So keep your lottery budget to $2, or do what we do here at the Kenosha News and pool your funds to buy a bunch of tickets.

Because nothing’s more fun than trying to split a jackpot among co-workers.

The only thing more fun? Hearing from “cousins” who are looking for investors in their revolutionary crypto exchange. Instead, tell them your Mega Millions will go to save elephants and polar bears, with enough left over for a small rocket.

A Field’s legacy

We heard from several other “bag ladies” (and a few men) who appreciate a well-constructed shopping bag, after they read our Dec. 23 column about the new Coopers Uptown bags.

Kathleen Burns of Pleasant Prairie shares my own family history with bags and boxes from Chicago’s legendary Marshall Field’s Department Store.

“My grandmother worked at the downtown Chicago location and always referred to Field’s as ‘the cathedral of stores,’” Burns told us. “She kept every box. Most of our clothing gifts from her came in Field’s boxes, and if the gift itself came from a different store, she cut out the label so her subterfuge remained a secret.

“Because my bridal registry was there, I kept boxes that once held wedding presents and reused them to hold Christmas decorations. One has survived, to this day, 43 years later.”

Thanks for this tribute to “the cathedral of stores” and for a reminder to hang onto those items.

Some families pass down summer cabins and priceless stamp collections. We prefer to share our stash of bags and boxes.

Here’s to good health in 2023 and many more chances to collect shopping bags.