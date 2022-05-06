TGIF for Mother's Day, whether you're staying or going out

After two years of muted celebrations, we’re about to have a somewhat normal Mother’s Day Weekend.

The ever-present COVID virus still lurks among us, of course — and forced the cancellation this weekend of productions at UW-Parkside and Carthage College — but for the most part, people are ready to get out and party.

According to this week’s report from the National Retail Federation, people are also ready to spend big on Mother’s Day.

Holiday spending is projected to total $31.7 billion this year, up $3.6 billion from 2021.

A huge majority — about 84% of U.S. adults — plan to celebrate Mother’s Day. Jewelry purchases and special outings, such as dinner or brunch, drive most of that spending.

After two-plus years of being mostly stuck at home, people are also eager to spend money on experiences like concerts or, say, Saturday’s Milwaukee Bucks home game against the Boston Celtics. (A ticket to that game would certainly impress me ... I mean, your mom.)

The traditional Mother’s Day outing for brunch still counts for almost 60% of projected spending, which is good news for local restaurants trying to bounce back from the past few years.

If you’re still looking for some last-minute ideas for your Mother’s Day celebrating, we suggest:

Brunch it up: As we’ve already mentioned, restaurants in particular have been hard hit by COVID shutdowns and staffing woes, so show some love to your favorite local eatery this weekend. If you opt to eat at home, you can order takeout. Feeling ambitious? Make a nice brunch for Mom. You can keep it simple but be sure to include some fresh fruit and an indulgent dessert — and actually sit down and eat it at a table set for dining and not for school projects. There are plenty of options for music, from Mom’s favorite Michael Bublé CD to a dance mix for the whole family.

Take a hike: Walking in the fresh air is always a good idea, especially if you’ve just finished a Mother’s Day brunch. In Kenosha, take a walk along the Downtown lakefront. Besides the great views of Lake Michigan, you’ll stroll past the Kenosha Public Museum (where the Transparent Watercolor Society’s show opens on Saturday), the Civil War Museum and shops and galleries, offering plenty of places to pop inside when you need a break. Farther west, Silver Lake has beautiful trails, as does Fox River Park and Petrifying Springs Park.

Take a cruise: Lake Geneva is also a great place to walk around, either downtown (for shopping and dining) or along the lakefront path that circles the lake. You can also treat Mom to a cruise around the lake, with narration about the history behind some of those lakefront mansions.

Create some coupons: This Mother’s Day is a great time to bring back that classic: The homemade coupon book. As kids, we gave our mom coupons for everything from “one hour of dusting the living room” to “one bike ride through the neighborhood together.” If you have animals, give Mom a coupon for a free week of pet walking/feeding services from you and your siblings.

Get digging: This a great time to get your lawn and gardens in shape. Tell Mom you’ll be happy to pull weeds, cut the grass and trim the bushes — without whining. Also, spring for some annuals for Mom’s yard and a colorful hanging basket.

Help Mom go viral: Mother’s Day is a great time to show your mom how to use Zoom, which we learned over the past few years can be a royal pain but also a necessity for staying in touch when you can’t gather in person. For even more fun, film a TikTok video with your mother.

A wild time: Does Mom love animals? Then take her to the Racine Zoo. It’s a great spot for a stroll, with great views of Lake Michigan, too. Holiday bonus: The Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission to all mothers on Sunday.

Thrill seekers: Nothing says “I love you, Mom” like a roller-coaster ride. (Just try not to throw up on her!) Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., is open Friday through Sunday as it ramps up its 2022 season.

Declare a no-mocking zone for a few hours: Watch a Hallmark Channel movie with your mother — and don’t make any rude comments about it ... unless that’s how your family likes to enjoy those by-the-numbers films. In that case, make some popcorn and enjoy the picture-perfect settings and chaste love stories.

Give Mom some space: If you’re a mom — or you live with one — who has been cooped up with family members for the better part of two years as we weather this global pandemic, your idea of the perfect Mother’s Day might be curling up with a good book and a glass of wine while your family members make good on that “one hour of dusting the living room” coupon they just gave you.

Your day ... or my day?

Before I run out of my allotted inches, I will add two things about Mother’s Day that annoy me:

When my mom says, “Don’t get me anything,” does she really mean it? Or is this just another ploy for her to say later, “Look at the beautiful flowers your sister sent”? Just to be safe, I have a package coming from Kohl’s. Please get here in time!

My birthday is May 8. Every year. Mother’s Day is one of those “floater” holidays, like Easter and Arbor Day, that change dates. Fairly often, Mother’s Day falls on my birthday.

Earlier this week, our local editor said, “Liz, your birthday is on Mother’s Day?” To which I shot back: “No, John, Mother’s Day is on my birthday.” There’s a difference. May 8 is “my” day, year in and year out, and while I’m happy to share it with moms everywhere, let’s remember who’s the guest here.

Now don’t forget to call your mother!

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

