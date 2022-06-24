TGIF for Pups & Pints and diving dogs!

For Jan Bezzo, life is good when it’s going to the dogs.

That’s why she’ll be back in Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, “lying in the grass and taking photos of dogs.”

As much as she loves doing this, there’s a higher purpose involved.

Bezzo will be there for the fourth Pups & Pints event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Biergarten in the park.

The event raises funds for Safe Harbor Humane Society.

For $75, Bezzo — who operates Shadow Dog Photography — will take portraits of people’s dogs “and then, we’ll set up Zoom meetings for later. They can look at the images and pick their favorite one.” (You’ll also have the option to purchase more images.)

Bezzo expects to take more than 100 photos of dogs Saturday. The key to capturing a good pet portrait, she said, is making sure the dog is comfortable.

“First of all, I’m not afraid to be embarrassed,” Bezzo said, laughing. “It’s all about timing and knowing how to read the dogs.”

If a dog is very shy, “I just totally ignore them at first. They’ll let me know when they’re comfortable. I respect the dog’s ‘bubble’ and won’t do anything to make them uncomfortable.”

Bezzo has several years of experience photographing animals — mainly dogs and horses — and says “nine times out of 10, we’re good friends at the end of the session. There’s no pressure. I just follow the dog’s lead.”

In addition to the dog photos, the event will feature dog-related vendors, including Pawlie’s Diner, which serves ice cream to people along with frozen treats for dogs.

All the proceeds from the pet portraits go to support Safe Harbor, and “this event is a great way for people to support local businesses, too,” Bezzo said.

Dive on in!

New this year is dock diving for dogs.

Canines will jump into a swimming pool set up in the park, and people are welcome to “bring their dog to try it on Saturday,” Bezzo said. “This is so cool. I’m super excited about it. I asked Ziegler Subaru to sponsor this, and they love to support Safe Harbor so they agreed.”

Supporting the local animal shelter is Bezzo’s motivation for keeping this event going.

“I really want to help raise money for Safe Harbor,” Bezzo said of the local animal shelter. “I love what they do. They’re doing the hard stuff, and they need those funds.”

Her goal in 2021 was to raise $3,000 “and we came in just under that goal. That’s our goal again for 2022, and it would be awesome to raise that much money.”

Bezzo hopes to be busy all day Saturday, capturing portraits of beloved canines.

“People are crazy about their dogs,” she said, “and this is a way to support dogs who need it. We get together and talk about dogs all day. I hope people come here, grab a beer, wander around, visit the vendors and watch the diving dogs. It’s going to be really fun.”

