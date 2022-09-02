TGIF for workers, readers and parking lot fitness

I’ve often heard the phrase “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” and you probably have, too.

For most of us, outside of George Clooney and the people who taste-test new ice cream flavors, it’s likely not true.

Or, at least not all the time.

Every job has chores we’d rather avoid. Clooney has probably stood around in the rain for hours waiting to shoot a two-minute movie scene. And those ice cream tasters go home with sticky faces.

As we celebrate Labor Day Weekend, we should also celebrate the people who go to work every day and do their jobs, even if they don’t always love them.

They are the ones who teach your children how to do long addition, prepare your coffee order each morning or keep the local water system operating safely and efficiently.

These are the people who make this country great but who are too often ignored.

Politicians will tell you they value hard work, but they don’t. They’re too busy chasing after billionaires with deep pockets and corporate CEOs looking for bigger and better tax breaks.

As we head into what is unofficially the last weekend of the summer season, go out and enjoy yourself. Stroll through a car show. Nap in a hammock. Throw some burgers on a grill. Bike along the lakefront.

But also, on this Labor Day Weekend, remember that this country — every country — was built because of labor. We salute you.

And look in our Sunday Living section for a story on Chris Kollman, a Kenosha native who is living his dream as a musician and is about to start a one-year residency at a Las Vegas casino. That sounds like a guy who really does love his work.

A month for readers

September is quite a month for those of us who love to read — and love to encourage others to read, too.

Tuesday is “Read a Book Day” — though we like to think that’s EVERY day — followed by “Buy a Book Day” on Wednesday. Luckily, we have two local Downtown shops, Blue House Books and Studio Moonfall, filled with books looking for homes.

And if that’s not enough of a celebration of reading, the whole month of September is “Read a New Book Month.”

Earlier this summer, a local book club hosted a special event with an author (and it wasn’t even September yet!).

The Harbor Park Book club welcomed Andrea Friederici Ross, author of “Edith: The Rogue Rockefeller McCormick.”

Ross spent eight years writing this biography about John D. Rockefeller’s daughter.

Of particular interest was Edith Rockefeller’s “grand plan for Pleasant Prairie’s Edithton Beach and her many philanthropic contributions to the health and culture of this metropolitan region,” said club member Mary Wagner. Rockefeller had hoped to develop the area into the resort town of Edithton, though financial ruin scuttled those plans.

The Carol Beach Book Club joined the group for the author’s presentation, as did Steve Maravich, who wrote an extensive article on the Carol Beach area and Edithton Beach, Wagner said.

As for Rockefeller’s dream of a residential development, Edithton Beach — referred to as “the millionaires’ playground Mrs. Edith Rockefeller McCormick started to build on the shore of Lake Michigan in Southern Wisconsin” — was sold for $187,000 at a foreclosure auction in Kenosha, according to a New York Times article on May 13, 1937.

Today, everyone can visit Edithton Beach, even if you’re not a millionaire. It’s the northernmost Lake Michigan beach in Pleasant Prairie, just north of 102nd Street on Lakeshore Drive.

Sounds like a wonderful spot to curl up with a good book.

Parking lot fitness

Jesse Avery, who owns and operates the local Jazzercise at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is celebrating Labor Day by teaching a free outdoor class open to everyone.

The class is 9:30 a.m. Monday in the shopping center’s parking lot. Participants should come dressed to work out and bring water and hand weights (if they want to use weights).

The class runs 45 minutes and includes some strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end.

For folks nervous about trying Jazzercise — or any sort of exercise class — Avery offers encouragement.

“You will work up a sweat and have fun, too,” she said.

Jazzercise, she added, “doesn’t require you to be a dancer or have any knowledge about fitness. You don’t have to be coordinated to try it, and you may want to come back and do it again.”

Here’s a bonus: If you like to dress up, the outdoor class will rock an ‘80s theme. Think: Leg warmers, scrunchies and sky-high bangs doused with hair spray. Jane Fonda would be so proud!

Fall Fun Guide

The Kenosha News will include a Fall Fun Guide on Sept. 21, highlighting events in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva area.

If your organization hosts a fall event — open to the public — that you would like included, send the information to esnyder@kenoshanews.com and include the name of the event, date, location and address, times each day, admission fees (if any), etc.

We need the information by Sept. 7. And before you know it, we’ll be looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve and seeking the best apple cider doughnuts.