15th District Alderperson primary

Background: 1991 Tremper High School graduate. ... Served 17 years with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. ... A former member of the U.S. Army and U.S. National Guard. ... Retired from the military in 2014 with 23 years of service. ... First time running for public office.

Comments: “I want to continue my public service path as I have in the military and with the Sheriff’s Department. I look to fix my neighborhood problems and help local residents in my community, keeping them informed on the city workings. My goal is to keep more information flowing to the public on a more open communication line.”

Ken Suchy

Age: 70

Background: Chicago native ... Moved to Kenosha in 1995. ... Holds an associate degree in computer networking from Gateway Technical College. ... Worked for the past 15 years as a Kenosha Water Utility engineering tech. ... First time running for public office.