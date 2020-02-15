15th District Alderperson primary

An incumbent and two challengers will take part in Tuesday’s primary election for the District 15 seat on the Kenosha City Council. Two will advance to the general election.
Here is a look at the candidates:
Jack Rose (incumbent)
Age: 73
Background: Kenosha native. ... Alderman of Kenosha’s 15th District. ... Serves on Public Works Committee, Storm Water Utility Committee and Water Commission. ... Chairman of the Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission. ... A member of numerous other and groups including Neighborhood Watch (co-captain), National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kenosha County (board member), Mental Health/AODA Services Commitee for Kenosha County (chairman), Kenosha County Treatment Court Committee (member). ... Retired United States Navy captain.
Comments: “I look to continue being an active participant in our city government to make Kenosha a better and safer community as we expand into the next decade. I feel I will be able to use the experience I have gained over the past six years to continue to get things done at the district level and city level. Being an alderman is a learning experience.”
Jody Hoffmann
Age: 47
Background: 1991 Tremper High School graduate. ... Served 17 years with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. ... A former member of the U.S. Army and U.S. National Guard. ... Retired from the military in 2014 with 23 years of service. ... First time running for public office.
Comments: “I want to continue my public service path as I have in the military and with the Sheriff’s Department. I look to fix my neighborhood problems and help local residents in my community, keeping them informed on the city workings. My goal is to keep more information flowing to the public on a more open communication line.”
Ken Suchy
Age: 70
Background: Chicago native ... Moved to Kenosha in 1995. ... Holds an associate degree in computer networking from Gateway Technical College. ... Worked for the past 15 years as a Kenosha Water Utility engineering tech. ... First time running for public office.
Comments: “The transformation going on in Kenosha is big time. I’m hoping to bring my various experience to helping guide this city as it moves forward in these very interesting times. I hope to bring a balance and a focus. We need to work on maintaining what we have and holding new projects to high standards. I would like to see more of our tax dollars coming back to the neighborhoods.”
