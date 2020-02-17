'Thank you,' Members of Burlington Rescue honored for service

BURLINGTON – “Thank you.”
That phrase was repeated often Sunday at Veterans Terrace as the Burlington Rescue Squad was recognized for its 73 years of service.
The squad was dissolved at the end of 2019 as Burlington Fire Department took over the responsibilities of serving the Burlington community.
“Your efforts the last 73 years will endure for generations to come ... whether that was to a pregnant woman who gave birth later on and now that child is going to be here for a while or saved a parent who was able to have a profound impact on a child for many, many more years," Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told former members of the squad. "That is the impact that will last for generations.”
And with that he declared Feb. 16, 2020 “Burlington Rescue Squad Day.”
In addition to the many lives the squad members saved, they also donated squads and equipment to other rescue squads throughout the region, including the Birnamwood Ambulance Service in northern Wisconsin.
Members of Birnamwood Ambulance Service, which is near Wausau, were in Burlington Sunday to say thanks.
“Now they are all part of our family,” said Ronald Bauch, the Birnamwood Ambulance director.
As a surprise, members of Rochester Fire and Rescue Company, the town of Burlington Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department and Wheatland Fire Department all filed into the ceremony on Sunday to give their thanks.
Generations of service
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who was also on hand to present a resolution honoring the squad, is very familiar with Burlington Rescue Squad.
His grandfather was one of the first volunteers to join the Burlington Rescue Squad. Later on his father, Tom Vos, joined and spent 20-plus years with the squad, and his cousin was an active member until the squad ended.
“It’s really been a part of our family throughout the entire history of the Burlington Rescue Squad,” Vos said. “This all happened in the most altruistic way; they weren’t paid. They took the time out of their own families' lives.”
Growing up, he said there were countless Christmas, birthday and other family gatherings where someone had to leave because of an emergency call.
“Without hesitation, my family and the families of all these people said, ‘We know where you have to go. We know someone is in trouble. They need your help.’ And the first people to step up were the people here on the stage,” Vos said.
“There are literally thousands of chairs that could be put into this room with the men and women that they saved because of their bravery and their selfless actions on a very regular basis, people who were having the worst day of their lives were met with the people who were well trained and willing to give the best effort they possibly could to help save their lives.”
Vos said he knew many on stage didn’t want recognition; they did it because it was what was right for the community.
“But I just want to say on behalf of the Legislature ... and the entire community, thank you. That is the only word that really fits. Thank you.”
