'Thank you,' Members of Burlington Rescue honored for service

Generations of service

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who was also on hand to present a resolution honoring the squad, is very familiar with Burlington Rescue Squad.

His grandfather was one of the first volunteers to join the Burlington Rescue Squad. Later on his father, Tom Vos, joined and spent 20-plus years with the squad, and his cousin was an active member until the squad ended.

“It’s really been a part of our family throughout the entire history of the Burlington Rescue Squad,” Vos said. “This all happened in the most altruistic way; they weren’t paid. They took the time out of their own families' lives.”

Growing up, he said there were countless Christmas, birthday and other family gatherings where someone had to leave because of an emergency call.

“Without hesitation, my family and the families of all these people said, ‘We know where you have to go. We know someone is in trouble. They need your help.’ And the first people to step up were the people here on the stage,” Vos said.