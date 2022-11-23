Thanksgiving: A day to give thanks for football, fellowship and giant balloons

We made it another year.

Even when it seems like Americans can’t agree on anything, we are pausing our national discord on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving.

While a holiday built around food is wonderful, there is one annoying tradition: Going around the dinner table and saying what you’re thankful for that year.

The best strategy is to jump in first with, “I’m thankful we’re all here together and everyone is healthy.” That leaves the rest of your family scrambling for something to say.

In the spirit of giving, here’s a handy list of “thankfuls” you can clip out and bring to your holiday dinner. When your turn comes — and your spouse has already used the “we’re-all-together-and-healthy” line — you can say:

I’m thankful the midterm election is over. That means we can avoid discussing voter demographics in Arizona’s Maricopa County and turn to the important topics of the day. Like the cute canines competing in The National Dog Show (airing Thursday at noon on NBC). It’s impossible to feel grumpy when looking into the eyes of a Corgi.

On a related note, I’m thankful I don’t live in Georgia. Those poor folks have a runoff election on Dec. 6, meaning the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad political attack ads are still airing on TV there. Seriously. I’ve never been so happy to watch commercials for term life insurance, AT&T and luxury cars with those huge red bows.

I’m thankful I never joined Twitter, so now I don’t have to quit it in protest. Instead, I can watch Elon Musk destroy the social media giant as a disinterested party.

I’m thankful for Thanksgiving dishes — marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, sausage-packed stuffing — that don’t even pretend to be low-fat, low-sodium or any of the “lows” that come with dieting. We can go back to counting fat grams on Friday. Or on Monday. Or, most likely, on Jan. 2.

On a related note, I’m thankful that on Thanksgiving, adding marshmallows to a vegetable dish is a socially acceptable culinary choice. This year, try it on Brussel sprouts.

I’m thankful that — unless you’re leaving the house or are dining with non-family members — your Thanksgiving attire can include sweatpants. We appreciate the comfort after our third serving of marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes.

I’m thankful for members of the Bills Mafia for reminding us that, despite what you might see in the national media and your sister-in-law’s Facebook page, the U.S. is made up of a lot of good people, ready to help their neighbors. When the Buffalo area got buried by several feet of snow, the NFL team’s fans got busy digging out driveways to help the players get to the airport. (The game had been moved to Detroit.) “It’s called the City of Good Neighbors for a reason,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You saw that in full effect on Friday and Saturday.”

On a related note, I’m thankful that one of the fans who helped plow quarterback Josh Allen’s driveway is named Squirrel Winter. Yes, you read that correctly. A savior of the Bills season is retired farmer Dave “Squirrel” Winter. He’s the hero we all need as we face down several months of cold and ice. And, if you’re so inclined, you can purchase “Squirrel Winter” shirts to commemorate this moment in NFL — and snow removal — history.

I’m thankful Thanksgiving is the one day when it’s acceptable to pour gravy over everything. You’d be surprised how well it goes on marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes.

I’m thankful to Victoria’s Catering for offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners. I’m working Thursday with my husband, Rex, and reporter Joe States in the newsroom, but at least we’ll have a hot meal at noon. And thanks to all the other local restaurants that are open for Thanksgiving business — in-person dining or takeout options. Not all of us are up to roasting, basting and baking. Remember: What we give up in leftovers, we make up for in not having to clean the oven.

An extra special thanks goes to everyone who helps feed people in our community. Not just on Thanksgiving but every day.

Finally, I’m thankful to have enough to eat today and every day. Too many people in the United States are going hungry. The number of poor people in the U.S. tops 50 million, and most of them are working at low-wage jobs. You say there’s nothing amusing about this item on our lighthearted “thanks” list? You’re right. Take the time in the next week to bring some bags of food to a local food pantry. It will be the best Christmas gift you give this year.

Like all of you reading this newspaper today, I’m thankful just to be here, healthy enough to celebrate a holiday. So put aside your petty differences — and, just for a few hours, even the more serious disagreements — and enjoy spending time with loved ones. And if your “loved ones” on Thanksgiving happen to be pumpkin pie and whipped cream? We don’t judge.