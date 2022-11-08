Thanksgiving from Indigenous Peoples’ perspective is the next Courageous Conversation topic in Kenosha

The Thanksgiving holiday can evoke images of turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and family gatherings, but the holiday also has a complicated history and too often has come with misrepresentations of Native American cultures and traditions.

“Indigenous Peoples’ Perspectives on Racism, Representation and Thanksgiving” will be the topic of the next Courageous Conversation set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

Courageous Conversations is a series of community discussions sponsored by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, in partnership with Kenosha Public Museums.

The discussion, which will be held in-person, is free and open to the public. This event is being held in November which has been designated as National American Indian Heritage month.

Panelists will include: Mary Adams, retired trial court judge of the Wisconsin Oneida; Abigail Davidson, a sophomore at Carthage College, of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Jeffrey A. Crawford, Attorney General for the Forest County Potawatomi community; and Jason Rodriguez, a junior at UW-Parkside, of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The moderator will be Juan Torres, retired coordinator of Diversity Student and Family Engagement for the Kenosha Unified School District and the Kenosha Coalition Secretary.

Bridget Nash, of the Kenosha Public Museums, will provide background information about Wisconsin’s rich Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture.

There will be an opportunity for questions from the audience and the evening will conclude with an action plan for attendees.

For more information about this Courageous Conversation, visit the Kenosha CFDR FB page: Facebook.com/KenoshaCFDR.