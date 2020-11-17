Thanksgiving meal format changed

Concerned over growing COVID-19 infections in Kenosha County, Arnetta Griffin and God’s Kitchen of Kenosha are shifting the Thanksgiving lunch Sunday to an outdoor drive-up, take-out meal.

The meal, free and open to the community, will be offered at the Kenosha VFW, 6618 39th Ave., on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Griffin said volunteers would hand boxed meals to people in their cars or give out boxed meals to those who walk in.

God’s Kitchen is continuing to ask for donations from the community to fund meals and to provide clothing and supplies to people in need. Donations can be made through the God’s Kitchen website.

The organization is also also seeking donations of socks, underclothes and coats for men, women and children, along with donations of women’s hygiene products, diapers, wipes and face masks.

People who want to drop off items for donation can contact Griffin by phone at 262-997-7136 to arrange a drop-off time.

