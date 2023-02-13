Daran Matthews wasn't imagining things when he looked up into the night sky over Kenosha.

Matthews, who works as a Door Dasher, was driving along 52nd Street near 30th Avenue when he saw them.

"They were just white. I mean, they almost looked like stars," he said Monday night as he pulled over into a nearby parking lot to look up. He ignored them, at first. And then...

"I had never seen an alignment of stars (like that) because it was a straight line. And I pulled over into the parking lot and got out," he said. "I literally watched the light pass over me and then ... I don't know if they just went up too high, but then one at a time, they just disappeared."

Sound like an episode of the popular 1990's cult show the X-Files?

Nope.

By multiple meteorologists accounts, what many saw above them, if they were outside just before 7 p.m. was not a spy balloon, nor another strange object being shot down by an F-16 (like the one over Lake Huron), but a series of Starlink satellites.

Recently another group was launched by SpaceX on Sunday at 12:10 a.m. ET. SpaceX is the space transportation and aerospace manufacturer founded by Elon Musk in 2002. A Falcon 9 carrying 55 of the internet satellites lifted them off to low orbit from from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to the Starlink Mission web page at SpaceX.com. SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites with its first batch of 60 taking to orbit nearly four years ago.

Matthews took a short video of the unique light show, which he also promptly sent to his mom.

"They were pretty high up there. I would say about airplane height (in the sky), but last I checked, airplanes don't fly that close to each other you know and like, 30 in a pack," he said. "It looked like they were moving left to right and slowing down and speeding up. I have no idea what I thought (it was) to be honest, I've never seen anything like that."

