Thawing temperatures create a mess: Snow plow parkway damage will be repaired

In several areas of Allendale and other neighborhoods, some parkway damage was reported over 1-foot deep and as long as a house-width with turf pushed into chunks of grass and mud.

City of Kenosha Streets Division officials said that such damage is not uncommon but is more severe this season because the ground was not frozen solid. Officials also noted that, per city policy, damaged areas will be replaced with soil and re-seeded in the spring.