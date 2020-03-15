The art of fine dining

After several semesters of learning to craft fine foods, students in the culinary program of Gateway Technical college face one final lesson: how to present their fare to the public.
In Fine Dining class students explore the art of preparing gourmet-themed menus and overseeing tableside service for upscale, dine-in establishments.
Each Wednesday at noon from January through April, up to [ customers reserve seats in a dining area of the culinary department appointed with the amenities of a fine restaurant: low lighting, tablecloths and comfortable seating.
Students on deck each week set tables, take orders and serve and clear plates from the appropriate side. They also learn to leave ample time for customers to enjoy each course, and ask if they are finished before bringing out the next one.
“Most students have a good understanding of the food,” Dejong said. “We tell them, ‘You know food, you just have to learn how to treat customers,’” he said.
Fave Five: Reporter Heather Poyner
As the year draws to a close, the Kenosha News is taking a look back on 2019 and sharing the favorite five stories that each of our reporters has written this year.
After a recent luncheon featuring entrees of chicken Marsala and London broil, course instructor Christian Dejong described the class as “the final course and capstone” of the students’ culinary education at Gateway.
At the meal’s end, the 13 members of the class introduced him or herself to the diners, and explained his or her role in the day’s meal.
One student acted as served and chef for one of the courses of the meal.
“The class prepares them something like this happening in the real world,” Dejong said.
St. Joseph hosts International Fair
St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA International Fest.
International Fest is the culmination of weeks of work where second-grade students research their ethnicity, work on a family tree and learn about various cultures around the world.
During International Fest, the students share their research with friends, families and the rest of the student body