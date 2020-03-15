The art of fine dining

After several semesters of learning to craft fine foods, students in the culinary program of Gateway Technical college face one final lesson: how to present their fare to the public.

In Fine Dining class students explore the art of preparing gourmet-themed menus and overseeing tableside service for upscale, dine-in establishments.

Each Wednesday at noon from January through April, up to [ customers reserve seats in a dining area of the culinary department appointed with the amenities of a fine restaurant: low lighting, tablecloths and comfortable seating.

Students on deck each week set tables, take orders and serve and clear plates from the appropriate side. They also learn to leave ample time for customers to enjoy each course, and ask if they are finished before bringing out the next one.

“Most students have a good understanding of the food,” Dejong said. “We tell them, ‘You know food, you just have to learn how to treat customers,’” he said.

