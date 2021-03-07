The Big Bang Story: Pleasant Prairie Powder plant explosion 110 years ago really shook things up

This week marks the 110th anniversary of the man-made disaster that left residents in Kenosha, Racine and Lake counties literally shaking. All heard a terrific roar and those outside in the unseasonably warm March night air saw a flash of light. They ran out of their homes, some digging their way out of rubble.

At the Orpheum Theater in Downtown Kenosha, patrons were watching an evening show when the entertainment was halted and people were told to leave and hurry to the lake front. Similar evacuations took place in Chicago theaters.

What could cause such pandemonium?

One hundred and ten years ago this week, on the evening of March 9, 1911, the Laflin Rand Powder Plant with its 2.6 million pounds of black powder and five railroad box cars containing 560,000 pounds of dynamite blew sky high.

The black powder manufacturing plant, owned by the DuPont Company, sat on 190 acres between what today is Highway 50 and Highway C, just east of Bristol. With five minutes of the first explosion, the entire plant of 40 buildings was engulfed in flames.

As industrial accidents go, the series of massive explosions that evening at the plant was one of epic proportions. Because there were multiple explosions, many thought it was an earthquake with aftershocks.