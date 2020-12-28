The Big Barn dog rescue shelter plans to open in Salem Lakes in 2021

“Some dogs tend to deteriorate in a traditional shelter setting due to factors including lack of stimulation, lack of exercise ...,” Gerali said. “Some dogs need a little extra TLC before they’re ready to go to their forever home, or even a foster home. These dogs include seniors, pregnant/nursing moms and dogs with behavioral issues.”

She said some dogs also need a “retreat” where they can feel safe and decompress before entering a foster home.

“Now we will have the facility and the land to give these dogs time, which is what they usually need to shine,” Gerali said. “The Big Barn is going to be a really special place for those dogs.”

A full-time staff member will also reside onsite to provide 24-hour care to dogs with medical needs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our Rescue House will be located steps away from The Big Barn and will offer individual sleeping rooms where dogs can rest with a volunteer/staff member monitoring them throughout the night,” Gerali said.

Raising needed funds

The rescue raised roughly $45,000 on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the project, but, it still has a long way to go.