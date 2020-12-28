The Big Barn dog rescue shelter plans to open in Salem Lakes in 2021

SALEM LAKES — A large rescue, rest and rehabilitation shelter for dogs is under construction in Salem Lakes.
ALIVE Rescue broke ground Oct. 5 — four years to the day a local couple donated their 70-acre farm as the location for the organization to open its dream shelter, The Big Barn, in 2021.
“This donation will allow us to more than double the amount of animals we save,” founder Kristen Gerali, said. “Our mission has always been to save the underdog and the Big Barn is going to give us that opportunity to help even more of those dogs — the shy dogs, the feral dogs, the dogs that are really sick or need more medical attention.”
It will be ALIVE Rescue’s third facility. The organization, founded in 2008, has what it calls the “Little Barn” adoption center in Chicago, which it opened in 2013. Prior to that, the organization relied solely on foster homes. It also established a foster network in Memphis, Tenn., in 2014.
Extensive facility
plans
The Big Barn, at 22520 83rd St., will have: two birthing suites for pregnant and nursing dogs; a “retirement room” for sanctuary dogs; 18 dog suites; a grooming room; several fenced-in areas behind the barn designated as play lots; an indoor play area; and trails throughout the property.
“Some dogs tend to deteriorate in a traditional shelter setting due to factors including lack of stimulation, lack of exercise ...,” Gerali said. “Some dogs need a little extra TLC before they’re ready to go to their forever home, or even a foster home. These dogs include seniors, pregnant/nursing moms and dogs with behavioral issues.”
She said some dogs also need a “retreat” where they can feel safe and decompress before entering a foster home.
“Now we will have the facility and the land to give these dogs time, which is what they usually need to shine,” Gerali said. “The Big Barn is going to be a really special place for those dogs.”
A full-time staff member will also reside onsite to provide 24-hour care to dogs with medical needs.
“Our Rescue House will be located steps away from The Big Barn and will offer individual sleeping rooms where dogs can rest with a volunteer/staff member monitoring them throughout the night,” Gerali said.
Raising needed funds
The rescue raised roughly $45,000 on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the project, but, it still has a long way to go.
“It’s an over $1 million project,” Gerali said. “We were lucky enough to have a $250,000 donor. We have over $800,000 to raise.”
In additional to accepting general donations, the rescue has established The Big Barn Benefactor program, through which naming rights for various rooms and areas of the property, such as dog suites and outdoor runs, are available.
Gerali said the organization will also be looking for volunteers for a variety of roles. The Big Barn will need event, volunteer, marketing, foster, and adoption coordinators, Gerali said, in addition to Big Barn ambassadors.
“We have so many teams that keep us running,” Gerali said. “We definitely need volunteers in so many capacities.”
Plan April opening
Plans are to open the facility April 10. Gerali said opening plans include COVID-19 protocols. ALIVE Rescue has had to limit the number of people at The Little Barn in Chicago and has reduced staff to one person per shift.
“We’ve slowed our intake down so the animals are still getting the care they need,” Gerali said.
Plans are to also to work with the local community to see what type of outreach events The Big Barn can host. For example, the organization sponsors vaccine clinics and offers low-cost spay and neuter for pet owners with limited income.
Fave 5: Reporter Terry Flores shares her favorite stories of 2020
I would say 2020 is my least favorite year of all time, even for stories. Nonetheless, I chose from among hundreds hoping to strike a balance between people who did the little things to make us smile and the issues that have simmered for decades in a cauldron that finally reached the boiling point.
Amid the death of George Floyd, a new generation of activists revealed themselves in Kenosha and with this their call to defund police, unafraid and angry at the systemic racism that continues to brew. They got the attention of seasoned activists, energized once again to have those discussions, and of local elected officials who are finally paying attention.
Seeing Kenosha burning in all directions during the riots that followed Jacob Blake’s shooting left many speechless. Me included. I chose this story more for how it unfolded not in words, but in pictures. That night left an indelible mark. Aside from the memory of the Danish Brotherhood exploding before me, I still have scars on my knees, elbows and knuckles from taking the photos.
Speaking of photos, retired police Sgt. Cindy Frederickson had a talent for photography that I never really knew of until her death this year. While she put away the worst of criminals, her friends told me she chose to train her lens on the beauty of Kenosha, its landscapes and its people.
Thanks to our photographer Sean Krajacic, I had the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving morning at work by the lake to tell the tale of the late Terri McAuliffe’s once secret holiday gift to the community. Her husband Steve recalled how his wife decorated a tree along Kennedy Drive with Christmas ornaments to prank him. That prank turned into an annual tradition that McAuliffe and his daughter, Katie, will continue in her honor.
Early in the year, Michael Serpe, the long-time Pleasant Village Board member retired from elected office after more than three decades and reflected on the development of this sleepy agrarian community into a bustling 21st Century village. Being a gardener, however, I liked hearing about how he’d have more time to tend to his vegetables and to pay attention to his daughter’s friendly, but vocal Goldendoodle. I can still feel Sadie’s tail whacking at my knee.
