The Big Read community reading event kicks off with keynote address Monday

The coronavirus — and the resulting shutdown of public gatherings — means this year's Big Read in Kenosha won't feature in-person book discussions and other events, which in previous years have included everything from trivia contests (for "True Grit") to escape rooms (for "Station Eleven") and even salsa dancing (for "Into the Beautiful North").
But that didn't stop the Kenosha Public Library from hosting the beloved community event, which is celebrating its 10th year in Kenosha with the best-seller “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
The 2016 book is an award-winning memoir by American geo-chemist, geo-biologist and professor Hope Jahren.
To kick off events in March — which will all be virtual, so that means (sigh) more Zoom time — the library is hosting a keynote speech Monday night.
Emily Grasile is scheduled to talk about "The Power of Curiosity" from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
It's free to "attend" online. Register to receive a link to the event at www.mykpl.info/events (or call the library at 262-564-6100).
Graslie, a native of Rapid City, S.D., planned to study fine art painting at the University of Montana in Missoula but instead "fell in love with the campus vertebrate research collection as a place of artistic inspiration."
What started off as "a passionate volunteering position within a small museum eventually transformed into a career as an advocate for these under-appreciated repositories," she said.
Graslie now works as the "chief curiosity correspondent" for the Field Museum in Chicago, where she serves as creator, host and writer of "The Brain Scoop," an educational YouTube channel with 200-plus episodes about natural history that have been viewed more than 32 million times.
In 2020 she made her broadcast television debut on PBS with "Prehistoric Road Trip," a new series about paleontology and geology in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
Graslie has received numerous awards for her work, and scientists at the Universities of Florida and Paraná in Brazil named a new species of butterfly in her honor: Wahydra graslieae.
In addition to Monday's keynote speech, the library system is hosting several events — all online — in March, tied to the Big Read.
Events include:
- iNaturalist Bio Blitz: Get outdoors and be a part of creating a community-driven catalog of plants and animals in Kenosha. Note: The iNaturalist app is required for this program.
- Lab Girl Poetry Contest (entries due by March 20): Submit a poem (no longer than one-page) inspired by "Lab Girl." Winners will be announced on March 30 and selected by age group.
- NEA Big Read Special Brews: Visit one of our local breweries to sample a specially crafted beer inspired by "Lab Girl."
You can find out more about these programs and other events online at www.mykpl.info/neabigread.
Get the book
Of course, to take part in The Big Read, it helps to read the book!
Free copies of "Lab Girl" are available at all Kenosha Public Library branches while supplies last. Note: It's one book per person.
- The Northside branch, 1500 27th St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- The Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
- The Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Community Library Salem Branch, 24615 89th St., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- Community Library Twin Lakes Branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- The book is also available for free at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday (closed Sunday and Monday).
For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/
Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library
Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.
Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.
SALEM — The Salem Community Library is becoming a hub of home-school activity thanks to new daytime programming geared toward the needs of non…
While books remain an important focal point of the Kenosha Public Library’s day-to-day operations, they have become a fraction of what occurs …
Alexa. The Echo Dot. Google. Smartphones. The Internet.
For generations of children, public libraries across the U.S. have been synonymous with storytimes and other reading-related activities.
With bright, vibrant, imagination-inspired images covering its body, the Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile is hard to miss.
It might be smaller in scope and serve fewer patrons, but the pair of Community Library branches serving residents in western Kenosha County h…