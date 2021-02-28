The Big Read community reading event kicks off with keynote address Monday

The coronavirus — and the resulting shutdown of public gatherings — means this year's Big Read in Kenosha won't feature in-person book discussions and other events, which in previous years have included everything from trivia contests (for "True Grit") to escape rooms (for "Station Eleven") and even salsa dancing (for "Into the Beautiful North").

But that didn't stop the Kenosha Public Library from hosting the beloved community event, which is celebrating its 10th year in Kenosha with the best-seller “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.

The 2016 book is an award-winning memoir by American geo-chemist, geo-biologist and professor Hope Jahren.

To kick off events in March — which will all be virtual, so that means (sigh) more Zoom time — the library is hosting a keynote speech Monday night.

Emily Grasile is scheduled to talk about "The Power of Curiosity" from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

It's free to "attend" online. Register to receive a link to the event at www.mykpl.info/events (or call the library at 262-564-6100).