The City of Kenosha spring curbside yard waste pickup has ended

The 2021 City of Kenosha spring curbside yard waste collection has ended.
The city offers drop-off of yard waste April through November at the city’s self-serve yard waste drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave., Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
