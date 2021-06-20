 Skip to main content
The City of Kenosha spring curbside yard waste pickup has ended
The City of Kenosha spring curbside yard waste pickup has ended

The 2021 City of Kenosha spring curbside yard waste collection has ended.

The city offers drop-off of yard waste April through November at the city’s self-serve yard waste drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave., Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

