RACINE — For Dominick Knox, playing the central character in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" has been "six years in the making."

Not only is this his first lead role in a play, but he shares a connection with his character, a teen who is investigating the death of his neighbor's dog.

"My character is autistic, and I am high-functioning autistic," Knox said Monday night during a rehearsal at the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine.

He and Christopher Boone share another bond, too.

In the play, Boone is 15 years old, "and I first became aware of my autism when I was a teen," Knox said. "That was when I first really started to understand it."

Knox is now 27 and said he's trying to "shave as close as I can" to pass for a teen on stage.

The 2019 UW-Parkside graduate (with a major in theater arts and a minor in graphic arts) first discovered his love for live theater when he was required to go see a UW-Parkside production as part of a class assignment.

Though he went to the performance reluctantly, "I had never laughed so hard in my life," he recalled.

Once hooked, he then set about working on sets at UW-Parkside and taking on various backstage jobs while working on his acting chops.

His first on-stage role was in "Twelfth Night," a 2018 outdoor Summer Shakespeare show with Fleeing Artists Theatre. His other roles include "War of the Worlds" at UW-Parkside and the recent comedy "Drop Dead" at the Racine Theatre Guild.

To play Christopher Boone, Knox has been working on the character's mannerisms.

"He moans a lot, and I did that when I was younger," Knox said. "I also have him working his hands a lot and rocking. I'm trying to pull from my own experiences."

Knox understands a lot of Boone's behaviors, but he doesn't share all of them.

"Christopher thinks very logically," Knox said of the character. "He will say all the other students in his school are stupid, but I know not call people stupid. To him, it's just logical, but it is hurtful."

A heavy load

As the lead character, Knox has a lot of dialogue to learn and spends the entire play on stage.

"The only time I go off stage is just to get a prop," he said. "Once I'm on stage, it just goes and goes with no break until intermission."

A lot of this play, he explained, "requires the audience to use their imaginations. Like when we're in a train station, there are a few props, but mostly you hear the sounds and you imagine we're in a train station. I like that. Theater and acting is a lot of imagining."

The character of Christopher Boone has a pet rat named Toby, who is played in the show by two pet rats, Remy and Rizzo.

"I've been taking it slow," Knox said of working with the rats. (Rizzo, he added, is "doing most of the heavy lifting for the role.)

The toughest thing to get used to with the furry co-stars? "One of the rats sits on my shoulder," Knox said. "And it's quite tingly on my neck."

An inspiration

Knox has not read the novel by Mark Haddon that playwright Simon Stephens based his 2012 play on, but Knox did see a UW-Parkside production of "Curious Incident."

"I love the show," he said, "and I wanted the person cast in the lead role in this production to be autistic because representation is very important."

He's hoping this show "can help do away with some of the stigma around people with autism. Some people believe people with autism can't do anything, but this character goes to London on his own and can do all this math. It's inspirational."

Though the play is a drama, Knox said the show "has lots of comedy elements in it. My character is very deadpan."

The show is also, he said, "very sweet. You root for this kid, who is struggling with everyday life."

He also hopes "people with autism see this show because it shows autistic people aren't dumb and that they can accomplish things."