The curtain rises: Former Kenosha Unified students now performing in professional shows

Former student performers with Kenosha Unified School District theater can be seen on stage in professional shows.

‘Children of Eden’

Luke Cloherty, a 2019 graduate of Indian Trail High School & Academy who is studying theater and business in college, will appear on stage in the musical “Children of Eden” in Chicago. Cloherty — who goes by the stage name Luke James Cloherty — is a dancer in the ensemble.

This version of “Children of Eden” is a staged concert presentation of the Stephen Schwartz and John Caird musical. Performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre.

A full production, with plans to move to Broadway, is planned in 2023 in Chicago.

Based on the book of Genesis, “Children of Eden” has a book by Caird and a score by Schwartz. The musical tells the Creation story through the epic of Noah’s Ark and the flood. The musical had its world premiere in London’s West End in 1991 and has become a favorite at regional theaters, schools and churches.

Holly Stanfield, a longtime theater teacher at Bradford High School, said, “My daughter is getting married on the same day as the ‘Children of Eden’ performance, but we are so excited for Luke. He was part of our 2018 production here at Bradford.”

In his 2019 “Today’s Teens” profile in the Kenosha News, Cloherty said he hopes to “be able to do the thing I love the most and that is musical theater performance and dance. Even if I choose to go into the business end of the industry, I will continue to be involved in community theater and dance classes.

“I love to tell a story through performing and working hard with a team to put it all together for others to see and hear. It is a great way to reach a variety of people.”

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Also on stage: Colin Robertson, the 2016 Tremper High School valedictorian, is part of the ensemble and plays the role of Peter in the North American tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Stanfield “keeps up with both of them through their parents,” adding she will “definitely plan to see Colin in the ‘Superstar’ tour.”

In his 2016 “Today’s Teens” profile in the Kenosha News, Robertson listed Stanfield as his Most Influential Teacher, saying, “She has pushed me past what I thought my limits were on several occasions.”

And his Most Memorable High School Moment? “Performing at the International Thespian Festival for thousands of people.”

Also on stage

Stanfield also “recently saw Khaila Wilcoxon in her tour of ‘SIX,’ and she stopped by school to talk to our students.”

Wilcoxon — a 2014 Indian Trail High School and Academy graduate — performed on Broadway in the musical “Hadestown” (and on stage at the 2019 Tony Awards at New York’s Radio City Music Hall).

Her most recent show is a tour of the musical “SIX,” about the six wives of King Henry VIII.

The British musical comedy is a modern retelling of the lives of the six royal wives presented as a pop concert, as the queens take turns singing and telling their story.

“We have a lot of students working as actors and technicians all over the country from KUSD,” Stanfield said, “and many more who teach what we love.”