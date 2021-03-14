The days the world stood still: How the pandemic affected the Kenosha community

Many of us know where we were and what we were doing when planes struck the World Trade Center on 911.
Similarly, many Wisconsin residents recall where they were or what they were doing on March 13, the date Gov. Tony Evers, citing a public health emergency due to rising cases of COVID-19 announced the closing of K-12 schools.
Others recall March 17, when the same public health emergency shuttered bars and restaurants as of 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day — traditionally one of the most social of holidays.
These momentous announcements preceded Gov. Tony Evers' March 25 Safer at Home order, prohibiting all nonessential travel outside a person’s home except for the procurement of food, healthcare needs and the care of vulnerable family members.
One year ago in mid-March, the world as we in Wisconsin knew it stopped in its tracks at the edge of what had become a global pandemic.
The medical community responds
For those responsible for medical services, the earliest days of the pandemic required an immediate response to rapidly changing conditions.
“The almost immediate increase in COVID-19 positive inpatients created staffing issues where qualified physicians and staff volunteered to work longer days with some working seven days per week for extended periods of time,” said Ric Schmidt, president and CEO of Froedtert South, which operates hospitals in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
“At the height of the pandemic, Froedtert South was treating approximately 50 COVID-19 positive inpatients per day and there was no clear prediction model to help us understand if the pandemic would continue to grow, flatten, or reduce in the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients,” he said.
Froedtert South responded by dedicating part of its Downtown hospital to the care of COVID-19 patients with non-COVID patients treated at its Pleasant Prairie hospital.
Advocate Aurora converted its in-patient oncology ward at Kenosha Aurora Medical Center to a COVID treatment unit. Cancer patients were moved and cared for in another area of the hospital.
Throughout the pandemic concern for hospital staff was paramount, Schmidt said. “Though all precautions were taken for their safety, one could not help but worry about contracting the virus while working grueling hours to care for our patients."
Nursing home concerns
To keep everyone safe, loved ones were also forbidden to visit family in nursing homes and assisted living facilities for months.
“March 13th, 2020, is a day I will never forget as the decision was made to prohibit visitors from coming into the facility,” said Lynda Bogdala, Brookside Care Center administrator. "The decision was made very early on in the pandemic to ensure our residents' safety. For me, the most difficult part of the lockdown was the inability of family members to visit their loved ones."
A grant from the state allowed Brookside to provide iPads to residents to help keep them connected to their friends and family, she added.
Concern for staff was also high, she said. "We needed to ensure we had the proper amount of PPE and we were providing adequate testing for their own safety."
And, as the pandemic went on, Brookside staff had to be concerned about the mental health of employees, noted Bogdala.
“They were working long hours and still needed to provide the outstanding care our residents deserved during an unprecedented pandemic.”
Off-site education
When Gov. Evers issued an order closing all K-12 schools in Wisconsin, virtual education was put into place. When the “Safer at Home” order was extended through the end of May, Kenosha schools, along with schools throughout the state, were closed to the end of the academic year.
Administrators soon created Return 2020, a plan for the 2020-21 academic year. Under the plan, students would have the option to come to school in person for instruction or learn online. Provisions were also put into place for the potentiality that classes, schools or the whole district would switch to an all-virtual format.
Although in-person classes resumed Sept. 14, outbreaks of the virus intermittently closed down classrooms and entire schools during the fall semester. On Nov. 18, the school board voted to move students to an all-virtual instruction format from Nov. 30 through Jan. 8, 2021.
According to the district’s educational accountability office, from Sept. 14 through the end of February this year, the district had 947 confirmed COVID cases, which included staff and students.
“The best word to describe that period of time is 'turbulence,” said Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District.
“What we knew was that we needed to close our doors for a period of time and await further direction from the state. This led to us immediately going into planning mode to determine how to maintain learning for our students should the closure be extended, which it was.”
“It was stressful and challenging as we worked to figure out how to switch to having nearly 20,000 students learning from home, as well as more than 3,700 staff working from home.”
St. Paddy's is 'Day One'
For purveyors of food and drink, March 17 was “Day One” of the pandemic. In a regular year, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, is marked by celebrations at bars and in restaurants. In 2020, the day was marked by confusion, notes Ben DeSmidt, co-owner of Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
“Initially we heard reports that the governor would close businesses on March 18, not on March 17," he said. “Supposedly, one of his overzealous staffers made a mistake, but after the announcement was made it couldn’t be taken back.”
The result was the calling for the closure of bars and restaurants at 5 p.m. March 17.
“When we were left in that situation, we immediately shifted to curbside carryout food sales, because we had so much corned beef, cabbage, bread and dessert prepared,” DeSmidt said.
Matters of faith
For some in the faith community, the earliest days of pandemic inspired deep spiritual questioning.
“I was just trying to grasp what was happening on a personal level,” said Pastor Patrick Roberts, minister at First Baptist Church Kenosha.
He says the severity of the news of the pandemic had him consulting the Bible to ascertain if this was in fact part of the prophesy of the end of times.
Concluding that "it did not meet the criteria," he said he wondered, ‘Something’s taking place but to what extent or what it’s origin is we don’t know yet.’”
He then sent a letter to his congregation indicating church services and activities would be suspended until at least April 5.
When the pandemic showed no indications of slowing, Roberts, found new ways to connect to community.
“There were certain things I couldn’t do — visit congregation in nursing homes, for example -- so I reached out to Grace Lutheran to see how I could help (Pastor Jonathan Barker),” Roberts said.
With no area of communal life spared, faith traditions scrambled to strike a balance between offering services and protecting their flocks.
Some churches closed to in-person services in mid-March and have pushed re-open dates far into this year or until further notice, offering events and worship services online. Some meet in-person, observing social distancing and other safety protocols; others hold in-person services through a reservation system. Others offer drive-up communion or a hybrid of service formats.
Roberts says that his church's leadership felt that churches would resume as usual in a month or so “but as time kept going the pandemic began to heighten.”
“By April we understood the seriousness so we pushed services out from April to June or July," he said. First Baptist also began offering drive-up services for its once-a-month communion and Roberts started taping his sermon messages to post on the church website.
“I wanted to preserve the connection and express our faith through communion,” he said.
Safer at Home derailed
State and citywide plans were made for resuming normalcy following the lockdown that had begun March 25. At the state level, Gov. Evers rolled out the Badger Bounceback plan on April 20 and on May 27, the City of Kenosha created Kenosha Kickstart.
Both of these programs carefully scheduled resume-to-normal plans were thrown into flux on May 13 when Evers' initial Safer at Home program was halted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which argued that Evers’ administration overstepped its authority when it extended the COVID-19 order without consulting the Legislature.
This resulted in confusion for many non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants hoping to resume on-site services according to Kenosha Kickstart's phased business resumption schedule.
To move forward, most businesses relied on recommendations issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding recommended indoor capacity, hand-washing, social distancing and the indoor wearing of face masks.
“We tried to adopt a position — enforced social distancing and mask wearing — that would be manageable for everyone as people and for the business,” DeSmidt said.
Like other small restaurants and taverns, he removed some tables and bar stools and increased menu options and hours of service for curbside carry out. When weather permitted, they emphasized outdoor dining at the tavern’s backyard beer garden.
Business fallout
In August, Yelp, the online reviewer, reported that nationwide some 60,000 small, local businesses failed between March 1 and July 25.
“The financial threat was really scary,” said DeSmidt. “Our biggest concern was being able to simply pay our bills: mortgage, utilities, etc. At first, there was no support at all from the government. We could only rely on our very loyal customers and staff, who understood the situation we were in.”
Many businesses qualified for government paycheck protection loans; others did not.
DeSmidt took out a personal loan, just in case. “I wasn’t sure how easy it would be to get money going down the road, so I wanted to be sure to secure some while it was still possible,” he said.
Eventually his business did receive federal PPP loans and “We’re All In” small business grants from the state.
Nonprofits particularly struggled. Kenosha nonprofits tried to recoup funds by hosting online fundraisers. Lemon Street Art Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, came close to closing, but was saved by an anonymous donor; the Kenosha Art Association found a new home in rental space operated by the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
Holidays, special events iced
Throughout 2020 every holiday on the calendar came with dire warnings from the CDC and local health officials fearing positivity spikes following festive gatherings.
Before summer, concerns over viral transmission from mass gatherings triggered a cascade of public event cancellations. In Kenosha, festivals and events folded: car shows, art shows, the Civic Veterans July 4th parade, the Kenosha Pops concerts, Cheese-A-Palooza by the lake, and Food, Folks & Spokes, among many others.
Beyond the city, area favorites including Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Ravinia concerts and the Renaissance Faire were also no-goes for 2020.
Some, however, made valiant efforts to host events with safety protocols in place: There were a couple of concerts of Twilight Jazz on the Kemper Center grounds, an autumn performance by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and a live Lakeside Players production of “A Christmas Story.”
Being good sports
Local sports fans and players of all ages were also tested by the pandemic’s challenge to keep games in play while trying to ensure the health and safety of players and fans.
The high school sports calendar came to a halt in March 2020 when the winter season was stopped during the boys sectional finals and the girls State Tournament. Play didn't resume again until the fall, when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed the return of fall sports, like football, in September. The Kenosha Unified School District suspended all athletic activities again in late November, so the KUSD winter sports didn't begin play until January 2021.
Carthage and UW-Parkside also cancelled spring and fall sports in 2020, with competition finally resuming in January 2021 with winter sports.
The Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League played the K-Town Bobbers — created for 2020 only — in a 26-game Kenosha Series, all at Simmons Field. The Kingfish won the series, 17-9.
The usually busy spring and summer community sports calendar in Kenosha was also wiped out in 2020, as there was no Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament, no bike racing at the Washington Park Velodrome, no Rotary Softball Tournament and no YMCA Firecracker Run, among other annual events.
Reeling and recovering
And yet, as a community we persevered. We learned to share our space with spouses, children and family cats and dogs.
Some discovered untold reserves of resiliency, learning to cook, leaping forward with technology to work and study. Many found ways to continue through birthday car parades and online fundraising campaigns for agencies, individuals and businesses economically hurt by the pandemic.
Instead of taking cruises, families went camping. When the weather became amenable, everyone headed for local parks and state parks. Camper sales rocketed and state park camping reservations were booked solid for the duration of the season.
Some of us gained COVID pounds, others took virtual tours of the Louvre; some did both.
We engaged in acts of kindness, like decorating the windows of the residences of the elderly with hearts or engaging in mask-making initiatives for “health care heroes.”
Families connected and reconnected on Facetime and Zoom.
Vaccination D-Day
Statewide, daily positive COVID-19 cases hit their all-time peak of over 9,000 on Nov. 9. It has been followed by a steady decline interrupted by occasional case spikes.
Kenosha County has followed a similar trend, also peaking on Nov. 9. With the exception of a large spike on Jan. 11, cases have continued a steady downtrend.
By the end of 2020, the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine resulted in the development and approval of vaccines by several manufacturers. For Kenosha County, the first shipment of 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on Dec. 29 and vaccinations began immediately.
Vaccination signups for front line health care workers, those in long-term nursing facilities, residents 65 and older and other front line essential workers began on Jan. 14.
According to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, as of Friday, 19.7% of Kenosha County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Schmidt reports that Froedtert South hospitals “are staffed and equipped to vaccinate over 1,000 individuals per day.”
"Our challenge for the future will be to receive enough vaccine to continue our vaccinations until everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine gets one," he said.
Lessons learned
As we hope to turn a corner on the pandemic, community partners reflect on learning opportunities that will carry forward from the pandemic.
“This period in time was unlike any other time in my career,” said KUSD's Savaglio-Jarvis. “As a leader, I needed to remain calm and guide the district in processing and navigating frequent changes.”
“We understood the expectations of our community and the need to offer various learning platforms to meet these expectations. We also recognized that there are students who flourish in a virtual environment, as well as others who are more successful learning in person with their teachers and peers,” she said.
Self-sacrifice and empathy are among the lessons Pastor Roberts feels people have learned on a global scale.
“People have allowed themselves to be seen as vulnerable and that kind of humility is something that people tend not to see,” he said. “(Religious persons) teach and preach (empathy) but we seldom see it unless it’s in a circumstance of dire need.”
To Roberts, the pandemic has revealed the upside of vulnerability. “When people express vulnerability and it’s authentic, (this) allows healing to take place," he said. “This is an example of human spirit — it goes to show we still have people in this world who care.”
Times will be a changin’
In all sectors of society, moving beyond the pandemic will be less about “returning to normal” as living with “a new normal.”
“Like everyone, we want to get back to normal operations or even 75% of what things were like. I think we can hope soon for somewhere between 50-75%, but, unfortunately, there will be a ‘new normal,’” Union Park Tavern's DeSmidt said.
“Some of that might be for the better,” says DeSmidt. “An emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene is very good, and it will be better if that becomes widespread.”
Working together has revealed what Pastor Roberts feels is the strength of the human spirit.
“There has been a tremendous sacrifice of human effort — I think that will be looked back on for years — by so many in medical fields; front line workers who sacrificed a lot to the point of losing their own lives to save another who may or may not survive.”
On a societal level, the pandemic’s effects may be long-lasting, speculates Roberts.
“We have had a big shift and we won’t go back to normal — I don’t foresee things being normal going back,” Roberts said. “People will need a willingness to adapt and to want to work with one another across boundaries in order to move forward in some functional way.”
Roberts hopes that “people can continue to be more empathetic and sympathetic to those who are suffering mentally, physically, spiritually and racially, and have a willingness to adapt to the changes taking place.”
Mike Johnson of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Dunn, Wisconsin
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Williams Bay, Wisconsin
Horicon, Wisconsin
Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin
Cambria, Wisconsin
Portage, Wisconsin
Barboo, Wisconsin
Mike Johnson of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.