The days the world stood still: How the pandemic affected the Kenosha community

A grant from the state allowed Brookside to provide iPads to residents to help keep them connected to their friends and family, she added.

Concern for staff was also high, she said. "We needed to ensure we had the proper amount of PPE and we were providing adequate testing for their own safety."

And, as the pandemic went on, Brookside staff had to be concerned about the mental health of employees, noted Bogdala.

“They were working long hours and still needed to provide the outstanding care our residents deserved during an unprecedented pandemic.”

Off-site education

When Gov. Evers issued an order closing all K-12 schools in Wisconsin, virtual education was put into place. When the “Safer at Home” order was extended through the end of May, Kenosha schools, along with schools throughout the state, were closed to the end of the academic year.

Administrators soon created Return 2020, a plan for the 2020-21 academic year. Under the plan, students would have the option to come to school in person for instruction or learn online. Provisions were also put into place for the potentiality that classes, schools or the whole district would switch to an all-virtual format.