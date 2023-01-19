The game of life: Wilmot High students get schooled on cost of living in "Reality Check" event

Wilmot Union High School seniors learned a lesson earlier this month that is not typically taught in the classroom: the expenses that come with being an adult.

With the help of volunteers and Educators Credit Union, Wilmot Union High School simulated adult expenses for high school seniors to get an understanding of the costs associated with living independently as an adult.

Jake Erbentraut, business and information technology teacher, said the event simulates a month in adult life. Students utilize an app, which they download in class, to navigate the event.

“I’ve been teaching for over 10 years, and this has the most significant impact on the students,” Erbentraut said.

Victor Frasher, director of community engagement for Educators Credit Union, said the students can pick their own career for the simulation, choose their family size and even receive their own credit scores.

“They get a good idea of how fast money goes,” he said. “They learn budgeting and get an idea of how expensive life is.”

Expenses for each student included entertainment, housing, utilities, clothes and personal care, childcare, groceries, dining and household needs.

“The kids cheap out by the time they get here,” said Shyanne Lamb, who was helping to run the household needs table.

Lamb, a Salem resident, said she volunteered to help with the simulation because two of her children attend the school, and because she figured, “Why not?”

Many students knew adult life was not cheap, but some learned specific expenses were more expensive than anticipated.

“It’s all expensive,” said Dylan Knighton. “And children are expensive.”

Lucas Snyder added groceries were also quite costly.

“I learned it’s better to be married,” Taylor Stewart quipped.

The event also featured a “wheel of fate,” in which students would spin to unexpectedly gain or lose money from their budget. Some examples included needing new tires on a car, and income from a successful rummage sale.

Students could also draw red or blue puff balls from a paper bag, which would determine if they receive a non-budgeted expense, specifically from breaking a law or a medical expense.

Some students who drew out of the bag faced a ticket for reckless driving, while others had a medical bill for a tetanus shot.

As they navigated the event, some students thought the simulation was not reflective of the reality of adult expenses.

“It’s interesting, but it’s not really real life,” said Chase Meyers.

Other students felt that the simulation helped give them a better idea of what lies ahead.

“I like it more than I thought I would,” said Kaitlyn Rodgers. “It was helpful and gave insight into adulthood.”

Grace McCormick said the event was “worth it.”

“It makes people think,” she said. “It was crazy to see everything add up.”

IN PHOTOS: Wilmot Union High School hosts commencement exercises for Class of 2021 Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement Wilmot Union High School Class of 2021 commencement