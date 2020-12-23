The great Christmas light sight!

What’s the best part about these long winter nights?
The early sunsets give us more time to enjoy the holiday lights!
We’ve been busy looking at outdoor Christmas decorations for several weeks now.
Here are some places to check out on your own lights tour:
In the Lane, snow is glistening ...
Christmas Lane — in the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th and 69th streets and the surrounding area — won’t really have snow if the rest of Kenosha County doesn’t, but this area once again features its annual holiday light show.
Play a game and see if you can spot these characters on Christmas Lane this year: A snowman playing hockey, Olaf from “Frozen,” penguins on a sled, Santa driving a train, reindeer in various forms, Spongebob Squarepants, penguins on a tree, the Grinch (also in various forms), a Steelers fan snowman (sorry about those three losses, bro), a Santa cat, Santa in an outhouse(!), a Christmas wiener dog with puppies, a teddy bear popping out of Santa’s bag, angels, a snow fairy — and Santa driving a red truck, peeking out from a window and standing tall (very tall) on a front porch.
If you cruise Christmas Lane, check out the nearby streets, too, which also contain several — in fact, more — lavishly decorated homes.
Note: Christmas Lane is again collecting non-perishable food items for the Shalom Center. Look for the drop-off site outside 6129 68th St.
A Christmas Cul-de-Sac
The neighbors living on the cul-de-sac across from Tower Line Park, 6651 57th Ave., just a few blocks from Christmas Lane, decided to light up their street this year, too. They’re calling it the Christmas Cul-de-Sac, which starts at 5704 66th Place. From that house, enjoy the rest of the brightly decorated cul-de-sac.
One of the residents found a note in his mailbox, “thanking us for doing this — that note really warmed our hearts,” he said.
Lights-and-music shows
There are several homes that have synchronized lights to music:
Randy Batassa’s show at 24712 118th St. in Trevor features 30,000 lights. He’s also collecting food items and cash donations for the Sharing Center. 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 5 to 11 p.m. weekends and holidays through New Year’s Day.
The wild-and-crazy Territo family light show is at 7410 155th Court in the Strawberry Creek subdivision. Stephen Territo said the annual display “is my passion and my way to make people’s holidays a little bit brighter.”
The Belke Family Lights at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie. www.facebook.com/belkefamilylights/
On Christmas Lane, the Heuser family’s Christmas light show is at 5827 68th St. Enjoy the music from your car on 89.3 FM. This is the seventh year for their DIY light show, which they emphasize, “we made from scratch.”
James and Carri Kiehl at 6834 106th Ave. boast some 30,000 lights animated to 35 songs. This is the 13th year for their light/music show. The lights show is broadcast from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. To hear the music, tune your car radio to 101.3 FM.
Randy Barnes has his lights coordinated to 107.1 FM at 3517 16th Ave. Barnes has been doing this lights-and-music display for several years and enjoys putting it together for everyone to enjoy.
Still need more lights? Just keep driving around until you run out of gas or you head home for some cookies and hot chocolate. Merry Christmas!