The great Christmas light sight!

What’s the best part about these long winter nights?

The early sunsets give us more time to enjoy the holiday lights!

We’ve been busy looking at outdoor Christmas decorations for several weeks now.

Here are some places to check out on your own lights tour:

In the Lane, snow is glistening ...

Christmas Lane — in the 6000-6200 blocks of 68th and 69th streets and the surrounding area — won’t really have snow if the rest of Kenosha County doesn’t, but this area once again features its annual holiday light show.

Play a game and see if you can spot these characters on Christmas Lane this year: A snowman playing hockey, Olaf from “Frozen,” penguins on a sled, Santa driving a train, reindeer in various forms, Spongebob Squarepants, penguins on a tree, the Grinch (also in various forms), a Steelers fan snowman (sorry about those three losses, bro), a Santa cat, Santa in an outhouse(!), a Christmas wiener dog with puppies, a teddy bear popping out of Santa’s bag, angels, a snow fairy — and Santa driving a red truck, peeking out from a window and standing tall (very tall) on a front porch.