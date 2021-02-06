The Kenosha tattoo Company recognized as one of the best in Chicago area

Jon Principe knows a good artist when he sees one.

As owner of The Kenosha Tattoo Company, he has recruited some of the most creative tattoo artists and they have helped to make it one of the best in the region.

The local business has been recognized as one of VVerge.com’s 2021 Top Tattoo Shops in the Chicago area. The online magazine selected The Kenosha Tattoo Company, 3012 30th Ave., as its 9th best shop.

Verge selected it after a review of 371 tattoo shops. It is one of two Wisconsin tattoo shops selected with Katana Tattoo of Green Bay selected as No. 2.

The magazine referred to The Kenosha Tattoo Company as a five-star rated shop. “KTC is known for its friendly and inviting, clean and comfortable atmosphere. From the first timer to those with hundreds of hours of work, everyone’s welcome there,” the review stated.

Principe formed the business in 2016 but did not open its doors until June 2017. He said he selected his currently location because he wanted to establish a presence outside of the downtown area where there are several other tattoo shops.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}