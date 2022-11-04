"The last fire chief of Kenosha" dies at 95, family, peers and local officials pay respects

Gerald “Jerry” Poltrock, who served as Kenosha’s fire chief for nine years and was an active member of the community throughout a lifetime of serving his hometown, died Oct. 23. He was 95.

Jim Poltrock, Jerry’s son, and a public health strategist at Kenosha County Public Health since 2020, was one of the main organizers for his father’s funeral. He said he struggled to write his father’s eulogy, but not just for the usual reasons.

“It’s not easy to do, to take a 95 year life and condense it down,” Jim Poltrock said.

An eventful life

Born May 6, 1927, to Ernst and Marie Poltrock, he was an avid athlete as a youth, drafted by the Chicago Cubs at age 16, playing in the minor leagues for the White Sox, Cubs and Yankees. He was a longtime member of numerous community organizations, and served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II.

Jerry Poltrock gave nearly 40 years of his life to the Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha community during a time of organizational upheaval and technological modernization, with the creation of the universal emergency 911 number and the adoption of the self-contained breathing apparatus.

Joining the fire department in 1949, he served as fire chief from 1978 to 1987, and during it all his dedication to the community and his fellow firefighters made him a heroic figure to his peers.

Former Fire Chief John Thomsen, who Jerry Poltrock personally interviewed and hired in 1984, shared numerous stories about the man he described as “the last fire chief of Kenosha.”

One was of an especially dangerous fire several decades before Thomsen joined the KFD. It was Jerry Poltrock’s day off and a local bar was on fire. Back then, Thomsen said the self-contained breathing apparatus, which lets firefighters breath inside burning buildings, was still new to the department, and the firefighters were struggling with the adoption.

“It’s a terrible fire, it’s his day off, terrible smoke,” Thomsen said. “The guys get in there, they get disoriented, they get trapped.”

When Jerry Poltrock heard about the call and that two firefighters were caught inside, he raced over, put on a breathing unit, and rushed in. One firefighter would ultimately die from the fire.

“He almost killed himself doing it,” Thomsen said. “It’s just very rare for that type of character, courage beyond any level of expectation.”

Last of a disappearing breed

Old friends and fellow firefighters, including Thomsen, considered him the last of a disappearing breed. Richard Bosanko, former Battalion Chief with the Kenosha Fire Department, said Jerry Poltrock “always took care of his troops,” and that during his time as vice president of the local firefighters union, Poltrack was always “firm, fair and even fun.”

“The words pride, dedication and courage are featured on the Kenosha fire trucks. They are core values that define the KFD,” Bosanko said. “Guys like Chief Poltrock helped establish those traditions, lived them daily and passed them on down to his troops.”

Mayor John Antaramian praised Jerry Poltrock’s career, describing him as someone people trusted.

“He was a very generous man, a very good fire chief,” Antaramian said. “He personified professionalism as a firefighter and chief, and did a wonderful job for the community.”

Jerry Poltrock was also known for his firm handshake, according to Thomsen, something that both his son Jim and even Antaramian backed up. Even just days before his death, Thomsen said he still had his grip.

“When he shook your hand, he always looked you directly in the eye, and gave you a handshake that would crush walnuts,” Thomsen said, laughing.

Jim Poltrock laughed about Thomsen’s description, but agreed that his father believed in the power of a strong handshake, teaching his children to do the same.

“Look them in the eye and give them a firm handshake,” Jim Poltrock said. “He told me that when I was a young man.”

Beyond a powerful grip, many of Jerry Poltrock’s children would also inherit his commitment to public service, his legacy carried on both in local fire and police departments and in departments across the region, which is “quite a legacy,” Jim Poltrock said.

“It’s in our DNA, an orientation to public service,” Jim Poltrock said, who served 26 years with the Kenosha Fire Department.

A department legend

Kenosha’s current Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said he never directly knew Jerry Poltrock, but had learned about him mostly through department legend.

“He was highly respected by people here at the time,” Bigley said. “As a family, the Poltrocks have made a tremendous commitment to the city, a tradition started by Jerry.”

While Thomsen mourned his mentor’s passing, he felt Poltrock, who had 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, had fallen in love and married twice and given decades to public service, had a fulfilled life.

“He had had a fruitful life, he had enjoyed every moment of it. What do you say? That was a wonderful life.”

Jim Poltrock’s image of his father was of a tough yet optimistic man who had lived big and lost plenty; his little sister who had died young, as well as others who also passed away including two infant daughters, his first wife and his oldest son Kerry.

“He was a kind, loving man,” Jim Poltrock said. “And a great father that I’m going to miss dearly.”