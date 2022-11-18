The legacy of Dr. A.J. Capelli continues: Celebrating a life well lived

Dr. A. John Capelli — known to everyone as “A.J.” — has been gone for almost five years now.

But his larger-than-life legacy lives on, most recently through a reunion of past (and present) employees of his medical clinic.

In addition to sharing hugs and memories, the folks who gathered on a sunny September in Petrifying Springs Park also raised money “to help support the hospice and palliative care fund in Dr. Capelli’s name at Advocate Aurora Health Care,” said Sally Wilson.

Wilson, who worked as a medical assistant with Capelli for 24 years, called him “bigger than life: a great physician, philosopher, philanthropist, family and friend to so many people in our community.”

When he died on Dec. 31, 2017, “it was such a shock to all of us,” Wilson said. “Not just the people who worked with him, but a shock to his patients, too, and the whole community.”

Ironically, Capelli — who charged through each day with such energy — “talked about death a lot and was very accepting of it,” Wilson said. “He was a huge supporter of hospice and palliative care for patients.”

Capelli “had students in the clinic all the time,” Wilson said and “taught them how to talk to people about end of life issues. He set up this fund before he died, and we’re hoping to keep this fund going.”

Wilson recalled working at the busy clinic, on 22nd Avenue and 75th Street, as being “a family atmosphere. When my daughters came in with me, he would put them to work. We had people bringing their kids in all the time, and we had so much fun.”

That sense of family extended outside the medical office walls.

“We were part of our patients’ lives, too,” Wilson said. “We would be invited to weddings and baby showers. We all had a strong connection, and Dr. Capelli was the glue that kept us all together. He just knew how to be with people and loved people so much.”

Life and death

Wilson recalled a particularly poignant day working with Capelli that illustrated one of the doctor’s favorite sayings: You only get so many heartbeats. Make each one count.

“We had a patient who was in hospice care, and we went to see her together,” she said. “We were actually there when she died, and then we had to leave right away because he had to deliver a baby. We celebrated the end of life — and a new beginning — all in that afternoon.”

Capelli was “always OK with dying,” Wilson added. “He said ‘if I die tomorrow, I’m fine.’ And he could have that difficult conversation with people about death. He had a way of making people feel OK with facing the end of life. He was factual and didn’t sugarcoat it, but he made it OK to talk about.”

Though he’s been gone for close to five years, Capelli’s spirit lives on — sometimes in tangible ways.

“We still have his whiteboard, and it has his notes still scribbled all over it,” Wilson said. “We brought it to the reunion, and everyone just lost it when they realized what it was.”

Capelli used the whiteboard for teaching, she said, “and it’s full of his favorite phrases like ‘be critical of yourself’ and ‘laughter is the best medicine.’”

For the fund

The reunion raised $1,082 for the Dr. Capelli Hospice and Palliative Care Fund at the Aurora Health Care Foundation. Eventually, Wilson said, two hospice suites will be built in his name.

If the gathering had been held when Capelli was alive, Wilson said with a laugh, “He would have insisted on planning it and paying for it. He was so generous.”

The reunion committee had hoped for a good turnout, “and we were amazed at the number of people who came, with many traveling from out of state.”

She’s hopeful the event can become an annual gathering, and she and the others who knew Capelli will cherish the memories of a person “who didn’t live quietly.”

“He had a special whistle when he walked into a patient’s room,” Wilson recalled. “People at Aurora Hospital said they hear that whistle sometimes. Well, of course they do. You know he’s there. He was so nosy and loved to gossip. I’m sure he can’t stay away.”